Market disruptions lead to innovations at Towne Auto

If you’re planning on buying a car any time soon, get ready for a completely different experience.
New car inventory is scarce. Used prices are up. And supply chain issues, prompted by the pandemic and magnified by the labor shortage, have forced car dealers everywhere to rethink the way they do business.
Innovative dealers like Towne Auto Group have responded nimbly to countless challenges they never saw coming.
At Towne, President Frank Downing says they’ve seen a 70 percent reduction in new car inventories since pre-pandemic days – from an average 2,000+ cars across their 13 dealerships to under 500 today. That means fewer cars to browse, but not fewer sales. Towne is still selling as many cars as ever – they’re just doing it differently.
“We’re selling what’s in stock, we’re selling what’s incoming, we’re selling what’s in production, we’re even selling allocated units – future units not yet in production,” says Downing.
But although it’s prompted major pivots in Towne’s approach to doing business, new car buyers are seeing an upside, even if it means a slightly longer wait.
“Most customers are choosing to factory order so they can get exactly what they want,” says Downing.
Plus, buyers are seeing unprecedented value if they’re trading something in: up to 30 percent more than pre-pandemic times. And if you have a current lease that you want to get out of, there’s a good chance you have equity in it.
“It’s like getting an extra rebate,” says Downing. “Customers are paying less money right now to trade up to a new car.”
That’s because even as used car prices and trade-in values go up, Downing has made it policy to hold new car prices at manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). With demand so drastically outpacing supply, Towne could easily command well above sticker prices. But instead, Downing says, he’s committed to holding prices steady for local customers.
“This is a window in time. This is not going to last forever,” says Downing. “We have a lot of loyal customers. We want those customers to feel good about their purchase.”
Customer service as a differentiator
Towne has also doubled down on innovations in service and sales.
On the sales side, Downing says his goal is to meet customers wherever they are.
“Today we sell a car whatever way a customer wants to buy a car,” says Downing.
Customers are still welcome to stop by any dealership. But when the stores had to close during the pandemic, Towne tweaked its other platforms to ensure it met customer demand. Today, customers can complete their entire transaction online or over the phone. Towne will even deliver their purchase right to their driveway.
In service, Towne is rolling out new innovations to better communicate with customers.
New video-based service consultations lead customers deep into the car’s mechanics to visually demonstrate required repairs. Customers receive the detailed video via text, along with their estimate, to help them understand exactly what repairs are needed and why.
“It’s something that customers may not know that they wanted, but once they see it, they really appreciate it,” says Downing.
Downing is also committed to making long-term hires who’ll grow with the family business – especially in service.
“We’ll provide the training and the tools for anyone who has the interest, in an environment in which they’ll grow and create a career,” says Downing. “Many of our service technicians have been with us for 30 to 40 years, and started off without any experience.”
It’s all part of closing that customer loop and ensuring the dealer continues to provide top-level support across its 13 brands.
“We have to constantly innovate and become the latest and greatest in whatever consumers are looking for,” says Downing.
Q&A with Frank Downing
Frank Downing has been in the car business his whole life, taking over the reins for his father who founded Towne Auto in 1969. He shares some informed opinions on what will happen in the auto industry over the next few years.
When will inventory be back to former levels?
“I expect 2022 will still be very slim. There are just too many supply chain issues they’re still dealing with. And there’s such a backlog just to get our inventories up to normal, so I think we’re still another year away from being a normal new car market.”
Will manufacturers make any of the new changes permanent?
“The manufacturers are benefitting from smaller new car inventories. They claim they will never go back to oversupplying the market, leaving dealers with excess new car inventories. It’s a nice vision, but history tells me at some point they will chase market share, leading us back to oversupply, big rebates and used cars rapidly depreciating.”
What about electric cars? Will they become more common?