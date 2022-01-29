Market disruptions lead to innovations at Towne Auto

Customers are still welcome to stop by any dealership. But when the stores had to close during the pandemic, Towne tweaked its other platforms to ensure it met customer demand. Today, customers can complete their entire transaction online or over the phone. Towne will even deliver their purchase right to their driveway.

In service, Towne is rolling out new innovations to better communicate with customers.

New video-based service consultations lead customers deep into the car’s mechanics to visually demonstrate required repairs. Customers receive the detailed video via text, along with their estimate, to help them understand exactly what repairs are needed and why.

“It’s something that customers may not know that they wanted, but once they see it, they really appreciate it,” says Downing.

Downing is also committed to making long-term hires who’ll grow with the family business – especially in service.

“We’ll provide the training and the tools for anyone who has the interest, in an environment in which they’ll grow and create a career,” says Downing. “Many of our service technicians have been with us for 30 to 40 years, and started off without any experience.”