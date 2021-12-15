Mark the holiday season with an inspired seafood feast

Nestled into a woodsy lot off Campbell Boulevard, passersby might assume 2 Forks Up is a neighborhood restaurant. In some ways it is, with fair prices, friendly service and a casual atmosphere.

But for food fans, it is anything but another run-of-the-mill eatery. In fact, 2 Forks Up is a bastion for seafood lovers who live in a corner of the country where truly fresh seafood can be nearly impossible to find.

Each day, owner Al Green and his staff receive a shipment of fresh lobsters from the coast of Maine. It took Green time to establish a relationship with a vendor who would guarantee a daily shipment 600 miles away. After spending several months working with distributors and driving lobsters back and forth himself, Green prevailed.

Since that time, 2 Forks Up has carried fresh lobster – often at prices those who’ve dined along the Atlantic coast might find hard to believe.

“We offer a great value to our guests,” says Green. “Because of our relationships in Maine, we can offer prices no other restaurant in the region can come close to.