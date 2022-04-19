Low- to mid-income households save big with new, easy access to clean energy

More than half of homebuyers show interest in sustainable energy, according to a survey completed by the National Relators Association in March 2021.

But for people who don’t own their home, or can’t afford efficiency upgrades, options for improving the cost and environmental impact of energy use have been limited.

Fortunately, New York State is now making solar energy more accessible to homes, businesses, and communities with NY-Sun. NY-Sun is helping to expand the access of community solar projects that allow participants year-round access to clean energy at a notable savings. Installing costly solar panels on your home is no longer a requirement to benefit from clean energy.

Sound too good to be true? It isn’t.

“It’s basically a free subscription to participate in a community solar project,” says Brian McKenna, the vice president of NOCO’s natural gas and electric division. “When a consumer subscribes to the program, they’re allocated part of the energy generation from a large solar project. That energy is converted to a credit that’s applied to the consumer’s monthly utility bill. Each month the program generates power, and the renter or homeowner receives a credit on their bill at no charge.”

New York State has aggressive clean energy goals. One of the ways it’s working to meet its goals is through the implementation of community solar projects such as this. In fact, New York has recently reached the milestone of becoming the top community solar market in the United States.

NOCO is proud to be operating two new solar projects in Mohawk and Cortlandville. By maintaining these partnerships with solar farms, NOCO is enabling consumers to benefit from solar energy without purchasing or installing any equipment themselves.

“Clearly, it's difficult for people to put solar panels on their homes, so this allows participation in solar energy without having to make that investment,” says McKenna.

Enrolling in the program doesn’t require an adjustment to the way power is supplied to the consumer’s home, assures NOCO’s assistant vice president of marketing, Sarah Baczynski. There’s also no cancellation charge for a consumer wishing to exit the program. Additionally, once the solar farm generates power, participants simply enjoy credits on their utility bill.

As an incentive, NOCO is offering qualified subscribers a $50 Amazon gift card to enroll, supplying yet another reason to consider signing up.

Since the winter months tend to be overcast in New York, increased energy savings are experienced in the summertime, but there is no fluctuation in the strength or quality of the power supplied to the homes of those in the program.

“We estimate that users see a savings of approximately 10% to the supply portion of their utility bill over the course of a year,” says Baczynski.

Non-profit organizations can benefit as well. The Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns joined the Community Solar Program in April 2021 and has already seen nearly a 10 percent savings on its utility supply charges.

“Using community solar to power our facilities allows us to participate in a better future for the families we serve while providing cost savings we can redistribute to other aspects of our program today,” says CEO Robert M. O'Brocta.

To enroll, National Grid customers in Western New Yok can begin here: Community Solar Program – or fill out the form below.