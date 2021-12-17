Lovers of Burchfield (and Buffalo) will delight in new exhibit

Considered one of the great American artists of the 20th century, Charles E. Burchfield is known for his fantastical interpretations of nature and its landscapes. The Burchfield Penney Art Center, dedicated to him in name and often in practice, opened a major exhibition of his work on December 10 entitled A Lifetime of Themes.

Made up of more than 120 of Burchfield’s works, the exhibition features 35 pieces on loan from institutions and private collectors across the U.S.

“Some of these pieces have never been shown in Buffalo,” says curator Tullis Johnson. “Many that have, haven’t been shown here in decades. Others are brought out rarely, as watercolor is quite fragile. We don’t have the ability to hang [watercolors] as often as we would works of acrylic or oil paint.”

Spanning Burchfield’s lifetime, the exhibition includes early sketches, a selection of wallpaper designs he created during his career at M. H. Birge and Sons from 1921 to 1929, more traditional works in watercolor and oil, and then the extraordinarily imaginative landscapes with which he is most often affiliated.