Lovers of Burchfield (and Buffalo) will delight in new exhibit

Considered one of the great American artists of the 20th century, Charles E. Burchfield is known for his fantastical interpretations of nature and its landscapes. The Burchfield Penney Art Center, dedicated to him in name and often in practice, opened a major exhibition of his work on December 10 entitled A Lifetime of Themes.
Made up of more than 120 of Burchfield’s works, the exhibition features 35 pieces on loan from institutions and private collectors across the U.S.
“Some of these pieces have never been shown in Buffalo,” says curator Tullis Johnson. “Many that have, haven’t been shown here in decades. Others are brought out rarely, as watercolor is quite fragile. We don’t have the ability to hang [watercolors] as often as we would works of acrylic or oil paint.”
Spanning Burchfield’s lifetime, the exhibition includes early sketches, a selection of wallpaper designs he created during his career at M. H. Birge and Sons from 1921 to 1929, more traditional works in watercolor and oil, and then the extraordinarily imaginative landscapes with which he is most often affiliated.
“What is really special about this exhibition is how it brings together so many different works. The viewer gains a sense of what Burchfield thought about and how he lived his life,” says Nancy Weekly, resident Charles Burchfield scholar, the Center’s head of collections, and a lecturer in Buffalo State College’s museum studies program. “You can really follow his development as an individual.”
Burchfield’s nature studies range from realistic to psychedelic. His obsession with establishing a code of symbols that would allow viewers to experience his work through multiple senses, layering mood and feeling in with color and form, is seen in much of his work from 1917 on, the year he referred to as his “Golden Year.”
Weekly cites “North Woods in Spring” (1951-64) as a personal favorite among the Burchfield works on view in A Lifetime of Themes.
“We own a scale study, so we know the symbol at the top center of this work represents the spirit of a snowy owl,” she says. “Within the painting’s surreal landscape there’s a hauntingly beautiful tree and a mossy log. They hold the promise of spring within a palette of wintry colors. The atmosphere has a sense of loss as well as the longing we all feel for the emergence of spring.”
Burchfield grew up in Ohio surrounded by coal mines and coke smelting, which informed his work depicting factories and manufacturing. But it also provides a clear through line to his profound fascination with nature, weather patterns, and the changing of seasons.
“He spent his lifetime documenting the world around him,” says Johnson.
The artist moved to Buffalo at 28, living here until his death at 67. The exhibit includes many works locals will find familiar. From industry to architecture and sublime landscapes, Burchfield’s portrayal of Buffalo is both reverent and unyielding.
Moody grain buildings and silos tower over a lush green riverbank in “Grain Elevators” (1932-38). In “Street Scene” (1940-44) an overcast sky casts a pallid glow upon the Genesee Gateway’s memorable Werner Photography Building. Tree-lined and snowy Linwood Avenue is captured in all its stark beauty in “Street Vista in Winter” (1957-60), and in “The White Tower” (1940-42), Washington Street’s grimy commerce sits at the foreground of the composition, pinned against the luminous and looming Electric Tower.
“His work has a transcendental quality,” Weekly adds. “He utilizes a universal language which makes his work very relevant today.”
See Charles E. Burchfield: A Lifetime of Themes on view Dec 10, 2021 - Mar 27, 2022.
