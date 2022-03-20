Local barbering program offers path to success

When the pandemic arrived, Benjamin Zenosky wasn’t sure what to do.

He’d been in fine dining for a few years, having worked his way from washing dishes to a position as a server caring for guests in the dining room and at offsite catering gigs.

But by the summer of 2020, the state’s shifting mandates meant his role was often obsolete. Like so many in customer-facing industries, he had no clear path forward and bills to pay. He knew he needed to find a new line of work that would sustain him—not just through the pandemic, but for the future.

Over the years, Zenosky had become friendly with his barber, as many do. The pair occasionally discussed the overlap in their professions; both of their workdays included providing white glove customer service. For Zenosky, summer stints in high school as a golf caddy for a country club combined with his experience in fine dining had honed this skill set.

Jared White, founder and principal of Il Mulino and Zenosky’s barber, values this ability. It’s part of the curriculum at The Academy, a training program he developed at Il Mulino. It’s also one of the things that made Zenosky, his then-client, stand out.