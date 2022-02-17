Lavish salon for discerning men flourishes

White glove service is the headline at Il Mulino, a boutique men’s grooming business born in Buffalo.
It’s something that was missing from the Buffalo market, says Jared White, the company’s founder, and principal.
White grew up an hour south of the city and began cutting the hair of his friends and family in high school. After moving to Buffalo and spending several years building a base of clients while working for another company, he decided to launch a brand of his own. Il Mulino’s flagship location opened in downtown’s central business district in 2018.
“Many of my clients are forward-thinking professionals who travel frequently. Their experiences elsewhere gave them expectations for a level of service that wasn’t available here and it inspired me,” White says.
Il Mulino is a beautiful space with high ceilings and big windows. It offers high-quality men’s haircuts and a unique set of grooming services. White also added a few unexpected offerings such as a custom clothier, hot shave services, and a cocktail bar.
Finishing touches in the space include a custom scent piped through the HVAC system, a membership program for loyal patrons, a pool table, curated playlists, and a companywide custom of addressing clients using their last names.
Il Mulino soon found a following and today there are four – soon to be five – additional Il Mulino locations.
An expanding need launches The Academy
As the business flourished, hiring professionals who met White’s standards for Il Mulino began to prove challenging.
Currently, most educational opportunities for barbers focus on clipper work, White explains. But to execute the full range of men’s hairstyles today, a variety of abilities is required, including scissor work. Then there’s learning to use a straight razor for beard grooming and hot shaves, as well as mastering any number of the salon’s other services, which evolve with trends and technology.
There’s a lot to know, and White says the current training and licensing available in the area just doesn’t meet the level of knowledge and skill someone needs to perform at a shop like Il Mulino. He adds that most barbering or cosmetology programs don’t teach interpersonal communication skills or the confidence fundamental to an operator’s success.
Il Mulino addressed this challenge by launching a training program called The Academy. Currently identified by the State as an apprenticeship, the company’s counsel is pursuing legal accreditation.
Today there are about 20 people enrolled in The Academy, and operators working in Il Mulino’s locations range from student apprentices all the way up to Senior Master Barbers. The services clients receive are priced on a sliding scale tied to the experience level an operator has achieved.
While most of The Academy’s formal training takes place in the company’s flagship location, apprentice operators spend time in Il Mulino’s other locations as well.
“It’s a little like finishing school,” White says. “We give people a skillset the modern market demands, but we also teach them how to connect with their clients and how to meet each client’s unique set of needs from the moment they arrive at Il Mulino until they leave.”
Navigating and booking services at Il Mulino are simplified, whether clients choose to use the company’s online booking system or call in to speak with one of its exceptionally well-trained staff.
“At the end of the day,” says White, “everything is about the client experience. Respectful, thoughtful, elevated service combined with our wide range of skilled services is what’s allowed Il Mulino to grow — and to create opportunities through The Academy for operators who aspire to be better than average, just as I once did.”
Il Mulino’s downtown flagship includes barbering and hot shaves, a custom clothier, a cocktail bar that’s open to the public but also available for private parties. Other locations include Williamsville, which serves both men and women with cuts and coloring services, as well as advanced spa treatments. Il Mulino’s locations in the Elmwood Village and Youngstown specialize in barbering. The company’s fifth location will be announced soon.
Il Mulino