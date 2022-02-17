Lavish salon for discerning men flourishes

Today there are about 20 people enrolled in The Academy, and operators working in Il Mulino’s locations range from student apprentices all the way up to Senior Master Barbers. The services clients receive are priced on a sliding scale tied to the experience level an operator has achieved.

While most of The Academy’s formal training takes place in the company’s flagship location, apprentice operators spend time in Il Mulino’s other locations as well.

“It’s a little like finishing school,” White says. “We give people a skillset the modern market demands, but we also teach them how to connect with their clients and how to meet each client’s unique set of needs from the moment they arrive at Il Mulino until they leave.”

Navigating and booking services at Il Mulino are simplified, whether clients choose to use the company’s online booking system or call in to speak with one of its exceptionally well-trained staff.