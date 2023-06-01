Summertime, and the living’s easy … especially in Larkinville. Its 2023 summer season kicks off this weekend, and events will continue through August. From food trucks to live music to fitness, there’s something to tempt every resident of the 716 and beyond.

Day of Fitness / Fitness in the Parks

Larkinville’s first-ever Day of Fitness will take over Larkin Square (745 Seneca St., Buffalo) on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Visitors will be able to browse a market of healthy/active lifestyle vendors, while the day’s activities begin with round robin-style pickleball on the newly resurfaced courts, open to players of all levels of experience.

A free Zumba class follows, the kick-off to the 2023 season of Fitness in the Parks. Presented by Independent Health and the YMCA, these free classes take place in outdoor spaces across Buffalo all summer long, led by certified instructors. In Larkinville, Zumba will take place each Saturday at 10 a.m. and cardio-kickboxing will be offered on Mondays at 6 p.m. through the end of August.

A free yoga class by Space on Seneca’s Colleen Heidinger is scheduled from 11-11:45 a.m., and a Flying Bison Brewing Company-organized Urban Run will also begin at 11 a.m.; it offers a walk or run of either 3 or 5 miles, beginning and ending at Larkin Square.

“It’s really kicking off all the amazing, active things we have happening in Larkinville under one umbrella for one day,” says Leslie Zemsky, vice president of Larkin Development Group.

Food Truck Tuesdays

Celebrating its 10th year in 2023, Food Truck Tuesdays will once again gather two dozen food trucks (out of a rotation of 38) from all over Buffalo and Rochester to Larkin Square each week. With the exception of July 4, the trucks will be there every Tuesday between 5-8 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 29, along with live music and plenty of space to sit, relax and enjoy.

Trucks feature cuisines from across the globe and options that range from heart-healthy to decadent, so there’s something to tempt every palate.

Thanks to sponsorships with KeyBank and Independent Health, parking and admission are free.

“It’s such a fun, affordable way to have a family dinner out,” Zemsky says. “Food Truck Tuesdays have really become a staple of Buffalo summers.”

KeyBank Live at Larkin

If you don’t get your Larkin fix Tuesday, fear not – KeyBank Live at Larkin, Larkinville’s live music series, comes right on its heels every Wednesday from June 7 through Aug. 30, except for July 26. From 5-8 p.m., some of Buffalo’s favorite local bands will perform live in a variety of genres.

There will be several food vendors to choose from, including Chef Darian Bryan’s Jamaican fast-casual Jerk Hut at Bratts Hill (719 Seneca St., the former Filling Station), as well as the opportunity to buy beer, wine and cocktails.

Mark your calendar

Don’t miss these standalone Larkin Square events this summer.

Author Talk

Thursday, June 15, 5:30 p.m.

Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News’ Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist, with former Buffalo News editor Margaret Sullivan, will discuss Zyglis’ book, “You Know You’re From Buffalo If...” This event is part of Larkin’s Author and Speakers Series with Talking Leaves Books.

Jamaican Market

Saturday, July 22, 4-8 p.m.

Chef Darian Bryan’s Jamaican Market will celebrate Jamaican culture, food and music.

Craft Fair

Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Jack of All Trades Fine Art + Craft Fair, a day-long celebration of the arts, will feature dozens of artisan vendors plus music, food vendors and free, drop-in workshops for adults and children.