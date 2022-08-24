Kids Day is back and better than ever

One day each year since 1983, hundreds of volunteers descended upon neighborhood streets across the region in a charity blitz to hawk The Buffalo News Kids Day edition to commuting locals.
Like so many other beloved traditions, the pandemic put the event on ice.
But now The Buffalo News Kids Day presented by Tops Friendly Markets is back, with changes aimed at improving the safety of volunteers and the fundraising impact of this much-anticipated annual event. The goal this year: surpass a $5 million lifetime total raised.
Instead of on street corners, special Kids Day editions of The Buffalo News will be sold this year at Tops stores across Western New York. From 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Kids Day volunteers will be ensconced in more than 40 local Tops lobbies, exchanging newspapers for much-needed donations in support of Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach.
“We’re delighted to be the hub for Kids Day newspaper sales this year,” said John Persons, president of Tops. “It’s an opportunity to leverage our locations across the region to reach as many Western New Yorkers as possible on this one-day-only campaign.”
More than a fundraiser, Kids Day is a moment to learn more about how the community’s support helps change lives. The special Kids Day edition of The News takes an in-depth look at how donations affect our community's children, with stories and photos of those helped by Oishei and Cradle Beach. All proceeds from Kids Day sales benefit these two organizations.
“We’ve always been in awe of the generosity of our community,” said Allegra Jaros, MBA, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital. “Kids Day brings together the power of storytelling, the power of our volunteers, and the power of our community’s collective empathy into one incredibly impactful day.”
Kids Day has long been a top philanthropic priority of The News, which mobilizes resources from across the company to pull it off.
“The work done at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach has changed so many lives,” said Tom Wiley, president and publisher of The Buffalo News. “We love how Kids Day helps raise money and awareness at the same time.”
For more information on volunteering or supporting Kids Day, visit go.buffalonews.com/kidsday.