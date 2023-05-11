Mother’s Day is always a big occasion at 2 Forks Up. But this year, it ushers in something even more exciting: the seafood establishment being open on Sundays for the first time in two years.

“We’ve gotten a lot of requests over the years,” owner Al Green says of the switch. “People love outdoor dining and we’ve got a lovely patio, and the warm weather brings out the yearning for fresh seafood. It’s just a wonderful place to be in the summer, and we wanted to extend that to last the whole weekend.”

For Mother’s Day weekend, all mothers will get a complimentary glass of champagne, and mimosas and a summery new cocktail menu will be available as well.

As for food, 2 Forks Up will have their signature whole Maine lobsters – shipped in fresh daily – along with Alaskan king crab in the shell and numerous preparations of salmon, white fish and shellfish on the menu. A raw bar offers up clams and oysters by the half dozen and dozen, and there are many non-seafood options such as steak, chicken marsala and pasta dishes as well.

And for those looking to treat themselves? They can peruse the dozen surf and turf options.

“It’s all about pampering mom, all weekend,” Green says. “Whatever combination you’re craving, we have a menu item for that.”

With sunshine finally consistently on the horizon for Western New York, Mother’s Day is kicking off what Green hopes is a great 2023 summer.

“It’s a fun place to be in the summertime for seafood lovers,” he says. “We welcome everyone to come in and give it a try.”

As of May 21, 2 Forks Up is open Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m.; Fridays from noon-10 p.m.; Saturday from 4-10 p.m.; and Sundays 3-9 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.

Summer cocktail specials

Al’s Summer Delight

Malibu, orange vodka, pineapple and cranberry juice

Pineapple Jalapeno Mule

Vodka, pineapple juice and ginger beer with homemade jalapeno syrup

Blueberry Mojito

White rum, fresh blueberries and lime, topped with club soda

Bite the Bulleit

Double shot of Bulleit bourbon and lemonade, served on the rocks

Shelley’s Sangria

Pinot grigio, brandy, triple sec, pineapple and orange juices and peach puree with fresh fruit

Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita

Silver tequila and watermelon and lime juices with homemade jalapeno syrup

Purple Pup

Empress Gin, grapefruit juice and simple syrup with a salted rim

Peach Spiked Palmer

Vodka, Arnold Palmer and peach puree

Prickly Pear Cosmo

Prickly pear vodka, triple sec, lime and cranberry juice