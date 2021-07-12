Join the the Bills and Sabres to support your favorite cause on Give 716 day

They also understood the generous power of the Bills Mafia, who – in just one example last year – raised $1,000,000 to honor the passing of Josh Allen’s grandmother, said Michelle Roberts, executive director of the Buffalo Bills foundation.

To tap into their fan base, the first 2,000 donors who give $71.60 or more will receive a limited edition T-shirt that includes both the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres logos (a rare combination, given the NFL’s strict rules about logo usage).

There will be other surprises during that 28-hour period, including additional support from local corporate sponsors.

This unprecedented effort has involved cross-team help from all of Pegula Sports & Entertainment, Jureller said, including management, marketing, players and more.

“Our first call was to Kim Pegula,” said Jureller. “We could not have done this without the support of the entire organization.”

And despite optimism about the improving conditions as Covid-19’s spread slows, the economic needs of local non-profits continue.