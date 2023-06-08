The summer of seafood continues at 2 Forks Up. June brings with it Father’s Day and high school graduation season, both causes for celebration. Owner Al Green says 2 Forks Up is the perfect place to treat loved ones on their big day, whatever it is.

“Particularly in the summer, there’s nothing better than fresh seafood,” he says. “We fly in hundreds of live Maine lobsters daily, we have a raw bar of clams and oysters by the half-dozen and dozen – it’s everything you’d expect at a New England-style restaurant.”

2 Forks Up is open on Sundays for the first time in two years this summer, and on Father’s Day it will open at noon – three hours earlier than usual – to allow as many people as possible to come and mark the occasion with them.

Green says the surf ‘n’ turf menu items are especially popular on Father’s Day. The steak is all certified Angus beef and comes in three cuts: a 6-ounce sirloin, 8-ounce New York strip steak and the “grandaddy” – a 12-ounce ribeye. They can come served with lobster, Alaskan king crab legs or shrimp.

“We serve any of the steaks with any combination of seafood,” Green says. “It’s totally customizable.”

2 Forks Up is also serving fresh corn on the cob. Though it’s being shipped up from the south now, Green said they will be sourcing it locally as soon as crops come in.

Dads can also enjoy one of the restaurant’s signature summer cocktails to complete their meal. Choices include Bite the Bulleit (a double shot of Bulleit bourbon and lemonade, served on the rocks), Peach Spiked Palmer (vodka, Arnold Palmer and peach puree) and Purple Pup (Empress Gin, grapefruit juice and simple syrup with a salted rim).

The restaurant welcomes large parties; in fact, it can accommodate groups of up to 50 people. The patio is also open and ready for business, offering a chance to dine al fresco and enjoy the Western New York summertime weather for as long as it sticks around.

Birthdays are big at 2 Forks Up

2 Forks Up wants to help you usher in the coming year, whatever age you’re turning.

Plan ahead: Reservations are recommended, especially for larger parties. You can reserve a table for up to 10 people online, but for any larger groups or for special accommodations, call so staff can make the necessary arrangements.

Birthday treat: The guest of honor will get a special birthday dessert, courtesy of 2 Forks Up.

Large groups welcome: Big celebration? No problem. The restaurant can accommodate parties of up to 50 people in its semi-private seating area.

2 Forks Up is open Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m.; Fridays from noon-10 p.m.; Saturday from 4-10 p.m.; and Sundays 3-9 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.