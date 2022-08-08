Industry shortage creates opportunities for rewarding career as automotive technician

The current shortage of automotive technicians and mechanics is an issue that has been brewing for at least a decade, but the pandemic pushed it to critical mass.
Many factors have contributed to this ongoing issue, and now, industry experts are combatting the shortage by recruiting prospective techs and highlighting the way the job has changed, as well as the growing salaries that come with a career as an auto tech.
Jay Lucernoni, service director at Towne Auto Group’s Orchard Park Road campus, says like everyone else, they were affected by Covid.
“A lot of older techs decided to get out of the business, and high schools were struggling to have classes,” he says. “We rely on the BOCES programs for feeders for entry level technicians for us. It’s hard to do remote learning and learn to work on cars; you need that hands-on lab time, which they didn't really get the last couple of years.”
It has led Towne to take on that training themselves.
“A lot of stores and repair shops are expecting master techs to walk in off the street,” says Lucernoni. “Our philosophy has been to try to grow our own technicians.”
Towne also continues to be involved in BOCES programs and communicates with school guidance counselors to reach kids who don’t necessarily want to follow the four-year college path. Young people can start a career as an auto tech without a lot of investment educationally and financially.
National names in the auto industry have also been trying to lure new techs into the field. Ford, for example, sponsors students through ASSET, a paid internship program that allows students to “earn while you learn.”
“It’s two years and they’re in the dealership for 10 weeks and school for 10 weeks,” Lucernoni says, “and they come out with an associate’s degree in automotive technology.”
Between older, experienced techs leaving the business and a lack of younger ones coming in, fewer and fewer people are able to fix vehicles. This creates a ripple effect, driving prices up and leaving drivers waiting longer for their vehicles to be serviced.
“People are finally recognizing this is really a crisis,” Lucernoni says.
But for those who are looking for a change or new direction, it’s a chance to start an exciting career.
“There are great opportunities, and you can start a career without investing in college and start making money right away,” says Frank Downing, Towne president. “You can move up the ranks because every dealer in the market is looking for technicians.”
Auto techs can also earn an impressive living. Downing says people are shocked to hear they can earn six figures.
“Two years ago, our average technician includes entry level kids to senior master techs, and the average is $65,000,” Lucernoni adds. “And the top guys can go way higher than that.”
Those who are tech-savvy or interested in emerging technology have an opportunity to get involved as well.
“Some technicians don't want to learn new things, but others see it as new, refreshing, and exciting,” says Downing. “The younger generation loves tech.”
Which is a good thing, because mechanics are no longer spending all their time lying under vehicles getting covered in grease. Much of the work now is related to technology in various parts of the vehicle.
“People who are tech-oriented have a leg up because we can pay them for that ability,” Lucernoni says.
To explore the variety of available careers at Towne Auto Group, visit TowneAuto.com/careers or contact Towne talent acquisition manager Tom Frizzell by text at (716) 818-5036 or email at tfrizzell@towneauto.com.