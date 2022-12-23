In a world designed for adults, Explore & More is a kids’ paradise

Days off can feel endless when you have young children, whether they’re 2, 6, 8, or 10. But when you have all of the above and need to find an activity that suits everyone? That task can feel downright impossible.

Luckily for us locals, we have Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum right in our backyard. My sister-in-law and I headed there recently, looking to fill a chilly afternoon off from school for her kids – ages 6, 8 and 10 – and keep my 2-year-old toddler engaged as well. We emerged three hours later with four happy, tired-in-the-best way kiddos.

Explore & More is a place of “yes” for kids when they so often hear a chorus of nos out in the world – don’t touch that, don’t lollygag, don’t get wet, don’t be loud. It begins the moment you walk in the front door – even the donor wall is an interactive machine, each name written on a gear that interlocks with others and can be turned via a pair of big, kid-friendly cranks.

Turn the corner and you’re met with every car-crazy kid’s dream: The Driving Buffalo’s Dreams exhibit, a pint-sized auto repair shop complete with a design station and driving simulator. Next door is a walk-through car wash, which (judging off my daughter) requires at least three passes to fully appreciate.

Right across the walkway stands three kid-sized houses, the contents of which celebrate some of the different cultures that make up Buffalo’s neighborhoods. My daughter delightedly donned a chef’s coat and got to work one of kitchens, stirring, chopping and getting her tray of plastic baked goods into the oven. Thirty minutes melted away, and we hadn’t even made it out of the entry hallway.

With eight years separating our oldest from our youngest, we appreciated that there was something for everyone to explore in each exhibit. At the Erie Canal boat area, for instance, the older two could fully appreciate the history by checking out the placards, listening to the audio clips and dressing up in the costumes. Meanwhile, the younger two mostly stuck to maneuvering the crane to load and unload cargo and clambering up and down the stairs to The Book Nook on the upper deck. They all could play in different ways, all at once.

Each floor brought more fun: spaces to run, climb, play pretend, build, make art, run science experiments, and more. Whatever type of kid you have – whether they want to take on an obstacle course, put on a puppet show, give a teddy bear a full medical work-up, go grocery shopping, build a bridge, or all of the above – Explore & More has them covered.

What’s more, the museum lets kids live out their dreams of playing with all those cool gadgets that are normally reserved for grown-ups: things like pneumatic tube carriers, cash registers, x-rays, and car dashboard controls. Nothing is off limits.

It also prioritizes inclusion, with several sensory-friendly “Quiet Coves” and Western New York’s only fully inclusive indoor playground.

As for us parents? The only managing we had to do at Explore & More was trying to convince the kids to move on to the next area after a while so they wouldn’t miss out on the next cool thing designed just for them; even after hours of playing, there’s plenty we didn’t get to. All the more reason for another visit sometime soon.