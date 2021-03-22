Hundreds of Western New York kids are waiting for foster homes. Find out how you can help.

“Now more than ever, foster families are needed to open their homes and hearts to kids in need of hope and healing,” Farkas said.

Why you should become a foster parent?

The thought of becoming a foster parent can feel daunting, especially during the pandemic, but now may actually be the perfect time to become a foster parent.

KidsPeace helps prospective foster parents answer the most important question of “Why should I become a foster parent?” Maybe you want to give back to the community or your own kids have left the nest and you want to still “parent.” All reasons are valid. KidsPeace can help you determine if foster parenting is right for you.

To start, one of the most crucial reasons to foster is because these children are coming from the most desperate situations of abuse and neglect. Offering them a safe, loving home is one way to help them begin their journey of hope for not only their future, but for the betterment of our community.

One of the biggest areas of need is finding homes for teens and sibling groups. Helping these kids during a difficult time in life presents a challenge and opportunity for you to truly make a difference.