How tech is making our region healthier

Back in 1980, a University at Buffalo graduate school project determined the region could benefit from what was then a novel idea: an HMO focused on preventative care.
That project – with its roots in innovation – took hold as Independent Health.
Forty years later, the company is still innovating, most recently by launching new tech to help its members prevent and manage disease in pioneering new ways.
“Healthcare needs to do a better job of meeting people where they are,” says Dr. Michael Cropp, president and chief executive officer of Independent Health.
These mobile-based programs do just that, through apps designed to prevent the development or worsening of disease.
FoodSmart, a mobile app developed by a Hamburg native, was launched in the early stages of the pandemic. It provides members in-depth, efficient and positive nutritional support with meal plans, grocery lists, nutrition information, recipes, and integrations with grocery delivery services. FitWorks provides Independent Health members with access to workout videos designed to meet users at their current fitness level, and Teladoc connects members to a national network of board-certified doctors via telephone or mobile app.
Two other proprietary apps – Brook and Brook+ – have perhaps provided the greatest impact for Independent Health members. Brook offers support for people with Type II diabetes, while Brook + helps people at risk make lifestyle improvements that will help prevent diabetes’ onset.
Currently available only to Independent Health members, the Brook apps have had three times the enrollment rate originally anticipated, with around 35 percent of users hitting their goals.
“This is far better than the typical response a patient has with face-to-face diabetes prevention,” Dr. Cropp notes.
With one in 10 Americans diabetic and approximately three in 10 undiagnosed pre-diabetics, the disease has both a human and economic impact. Members with diabetes cost the local insurer about $16,000 a year in healthcare, and those with prediabetes just under $10,000. The annual cost to care for people with neither condition is radically lower.
When outcomes improve for diabetes patients, the economic and health impacts are felt across the community, says Dr. Cropp.
Through health coaches, dieticians and in-app tutorials, the Brook apps set realistic goals supported by a user’s personal team of experts and in-app peer groups. Users log calories while the app records data gathered from a synched fitness tracker and digital scale, allowing the app to find patterns and make real-time suggestions that support better choices.
Part of the apps’ success can be attributed to users’ rising comfort level with new technology. Pandemic-related limitations on in-person visits radically increased members’ usage of virtual care options. That number hasn’t fluctuated with Covid rates, and it’s stabilized as people permanently adopt and adapt to the new tech.
In some circumstances, patients cite they even prefer the new virtual options.
“Sometimes the questions we must ask as physicians accidentally shame the patient. New interfaces help,” says Dr. Cropp, who was in practice himself for many years.
The privacy, and in some cases near anonymity, provided by technology can ease the discomfort of sharing personal or uncomfortable information.
The apps also respond to meet patients’ changing needs. Brook developed a new monitoring system after seeing the challenges some chronically ill patients had with pandemic-related restrictions. It registers oxygen level, heart rate, and blood pressure, notifying the patient’s healthcare team when concerns arise.
Brook is also useful to physicians, said Dr. Cropp, by compiling a patient’s data and developing correlations to help doctors pinpoint key concerns early on, and direct the patient toward better choices.
By giving many of its highest-risk members innovative new tools to boost their own wellness, the goal is to help improve the health of the entire community. As much as it was for those UB students in 1980, approaching health challenges in novel ways continues to be at the forefront for Independent Health.
It takes a village
Richard Allen spent 11 years attempting to shed a few pounds. When he learned Independent Health was offering enrollment in Brook+ to qualified members, he signed up.
“Ever since I retired, my weight had been like a yoyo,” he says. “Now I’m on the verge of being at the weight I was when I was in college.”
He uses Brook+ to track what he eats, ensuring he stays within his daily calorie target. He also finds the provided Bluetooth-connected FitBit and digital scale to be fundamental to his success and has learned a lot from the Brook+ library of in-app video tutorials.
Allen cites the support of his Brook+ health coach, Cami, and the peer group he was assigned to within the app as the reinforcement he needed. Since joining, Allen has gone down at least one size and taken a few links out of his watch, an achievement surpassing his original expectation.
“In my group others are also linked with the FitBit, so I can see where we are with steps each day,” says Allen. “There are lots of things in the app like that, reinforcements for managing your eating and your exercise.”
Walking into a new life
When Rosemarie Magyar decided to switch Medicare programs, she chose Independent Health, not realizing the impact this choice would have in just a few months.
That spring, the insurer invited her to join an innovative new program called Brook+.
After a lifetime of weight struggles, Magyar was hesitant to participate. But an endorsement from her physician gave her confidence, and she downloaded the app.
A Brook+ health coach worked with Magyar to set weight loss and fitness goals. Brook+ computed that losing 7 percent of her total body weight would reduce Magyar’s chances of developing Diabetes II by 58 percent, and suggested she could achieve this within six months.
Brook+ sent her a digital scale and a Fitbit at no cost. These tools synch to the app to track progress. Brook+ counts her steps each day, helps her plan meals and logs calories for her. It also computes blood sugar levels and provides health facts and information.
Magyar has had some trouble with her knees, but she was eager to improve her health. After integrating walking into her daily routine, she was motivated by early success, but also by friendly competition.
“Brook+ sent me a step challenge that included other people enrolled in the app. I opted in for fun, but I am not going to join something without trying it first,” she says.
But soon Magyar was logging 7,000 steps per day, and found walking made her feel better and increased her strength and stamina.
On-the-go apps to promote wellness
Designed for those with diabetes and pre-diabetes, these apps help qualified members track blood sugar and blood pressure and manage weight and fitness with the help of in-app health coaches.
FitWorks (Limeade)
Available to all Independent Health members, these workout videos come with in-app challenges and more for all fitness levels.
Everything members need to create custom meal plans, organize grocery lists and improve eating habits.