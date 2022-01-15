How tech is making our region healthier

By giving many of its highest-risk members innovative new tools to boost their own wellness, the goal is to help improve the health of the entire community. As much as it was for those UB students in 1980, approaching health challenges in novel ways continues to be at the forefront for Independent Health.

It takes a village

Richard Allen spent 11 years attempting to shed a few pounds. When he learned Independent Health was offering enrollment in Brook+ to qualified members, he signed up.

“Ever since I retired, my weight had been like a yoyo,” he says. “Now I’m on the verge of being at the weight I was when I was in college.”

He uses Brook+ to track what he eats, ensuring he stays within his daily calorie target. He also finds the provided Bluetooth-connected FitBit and digital scale to be fundamental to his success and has learned a lot from the Brook+ library of in-app video tutorials.