How Roswell Park is advancing the next frontier of cancer research

“Usually, when a patient is diagnosed with cancer, they are looking for the best, most specialized doctors,” he says. “That’s their motivation.”

At Roswell Park, they often find an unanticipated bonus to that medical expertise: access to the latest clinical trials. Puzanov says it’s important that patients consider clinical trial availability when choosing where to get care.

“It is centers of excellence, like Roswell Park, where all the new ideas are being developed,” says Puzanov. “Typically, a trial is an innovation on a proven and existing therapy.”

Roswell Park is one of only 51 NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers ─ supported by the National Cancer Institute ─ in the country and the only one in upstate New York that offers this unique integration of research and care through trials.

There are additional benefits to being part of a clinical trial. Beyond the groundbreaking therapy they gain access to, Dr. Puzanov says patients also feel the impact from what is known as “clinical trial bias.” Evidence shows that patients participating in a trial ─ and who have additional specialists and clinical research coordinators taking care of them throughout the trial ─ fare better overall.