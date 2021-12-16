Hospitality and loyalty anchor fresh and comforting fare at Hideaway Grille

Speaking of regulars, the Hideaway Grille is chock full of them. Guests are greeted by staff with smiles and enthusiastic nods before heading to favorite tables. But unlike many spots populated with longtime patrons, new guests are welcomed and met with an equal level of graciousness.

“It’s not easy,” says Lorrie, “but Ed really leads from a place of authenticity and quality. If an ingredient becomes unavailable due to inflation or shortages, we don’t take shortcuts by serving a cheaper, frozen product. We pull the dish off the menu entirely.”

“We are a team. We’d never ask an employee to do something we wouldn’t do ourselves. On any given night, I may be washing dishes, or he’ll end up busing tables. Whatever it takes. We work together and give 100% all the time.

The Hideaway is a labor of love,” Lorrie says with a smile, “but almost everyone who visits us is a regular soon enough.”

Comfort Rules

Owner Ed May’s signature fall-off-the-bone barbecue ribs are popular, as is the pot pie, replete with gravy-rich morsels of tender chicken and vegetables topped with a crispy shingle of flaky pastry.

Fresh comes first