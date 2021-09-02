Hook on to a new experience at Hookah Chat

The tobacco is then covered with foil and topped with special charcoal. Fruit-flavored smoke is drawn down and cooled through a bubbling water base before it travels through a tube to be inhaled.

In addition to traditional hookah smoking, Hookah Chat can add an ice element that creates an entirely different taste. Popular flavors like watermelon, lime and mint are enhanced by the ice.

Hookahs historically were made from a variety of materials like wood, copper, brass and even jade. Hookah Chat uses metal hookahs because they permit the use of different flavored tobaccos and can be sanitized using special brushes. Every person also gets a new hose to take home.

What can you expect at the Hookah Chat lounge?

Hookah Chat provides a total experience for its guests and welcomes both new and experienced hookah smokers ages 21+.

Reservations aren’t necessary. Simply walk in and ask for a menu of tobacco flavors. The staff can suggest a flavor if you are unsure. If you’ve smoked before, they might offer something new depending on what you like. If it’s your first time, they can recommend something lighter tasting, like Peach Mist or Irish Kiss.