Granting the innermost wishes of Western New York seniors

In one photo he grips the yoke with both hands. In the next he is rewarding the photographer with a beaming smile and a wave through the cockpit’s window. Later, on the airstrip, he salutes, one foot resting on the bottom step of the plane’s ladder.

It’s 2019, and Lt. Col. Robert Rohde, a 96-year-old World War II Air Force Veteran, is the 250th person to have his wish granted by Senior Wishes. The local charity arranged for Rohde to spend a day with the 914th Air Refueling Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, which included sitting behind the control wheel of a plane again, something he’d thought about for many years.

“That was one of my favorites,” recalls Wendy Miller Backman, the executive director of Senior Wishes.

By the end of 2021, despite the pandemic, the organization responsible for memorable days like Rohde’s has approached granting almost 400 wishes to Western New York senior citizens.

Supported by modest grants and donations, the Orchard Park-based charity serves the senior populations of Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. It accepts applications on behalf of seniors who have an unresolved desire to see or do something but no means to make it happen.