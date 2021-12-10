Granting the innermost wishes of Western New York seniors

In one photo he grips the yoke with both hands. In the next he is rewarding the photographer with a beaming smile and a wave through the cockpit’s window. Later, on the airstrip, he salutes, one foot resting on the bottom step of the plane’s ladder.
It’s 2019, and Lt. Col. Robert Rohde, a 96-year-old World War II Air Force Veteran, is the 250th person to have his wish granted by Senior Wishes. The local charity arranged for Rohde to spend a day with the 914th Air Refueling Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, which included sitting behind the control wheel of a plane again, something he’d thought about for many years.
“That was one of my favorites,” recalls Wendy Miller Backman, the executive director of Senior Wishes.
By the end of 2021, despite the pandemic, the organization responsible for memorable days like Rohde’s has approached granting almost 400 wishes to Western New York senior citizens.
Supported by modest grants and donations, the Orchard Park-based charity serves the senior populations of Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. It accepts applications on behalf of seniors who have an unresolved desire to see or do something but no means to make it happen.
Seniors are often looking to reconnect with family or friends they’ve not seen in many years, but other wishes are simpler and easier to grant. Tickets to see a show, museum, or sporting event are another frequent wish, but sometimes a recipient yearns to acquire a skill or hobby and needs supplies or professional guidance.
“It’s amazing to see the variety of things seniors wish they could do or experience,” says Backman. “I love that people can have a strong desire to learn something new at any age.”
The organization tries to grant every wish that comes its way. Each application is vetted by a committee, though limited funds can mean some wishes require a much larger effort than others. But granting wishes isn’t the only way in which Backman and her team of board members and volunteers support the senior community.
“We delivered more than 35 Hero Boxes to senior veterans in November this year, and another 250 Simple Wishes will be granted over this holiday season. These are items that go to seniors in low-income housing and care facilities, and it’s funded entirely through donations,” says Julie Sentiff, board president.
Independent Health’s “Nominate Your Favorite Charity” campaign recently recognized Senior Wishes with a $650 donation as one of 65 small local charities the project is highlighting.
“Supporting charity is always a good thing,” says Backman. “A donation of $650 might be a modest donation for some charities, but it’s a sizeable donation for Senior Wishes. It’s an impactful gift and will really support our efforts in the senior community.”
Anyone can nominate a senior through the Senior Wishes website; some limitations apply. Donations of any size are always welcome and can be made online or by contacting the organization at 716-508-2121.