Give the gift of fresh seafood

If you’re a seafood lover, Western New York can feel a world away from the Atlantic coast. However, 2 Forks Up in Getzville is bringing fresh seafood to their guests daily.

Fresh truly means fresh at 2 Forks Up – the restaurant receives a shipment of live lobsters daily, caught within 24 hours and flown in from the Maine coast. The difference in taste and quality is more than worth the effort, says owner (and Maine native) Al Green.

“Most people are used to frozen lobster tails, but there is nothing like fresh,” he says. “There’s no comparison, really – freezing seafood just takes away some of that flavor.”

2 Forks Up is a traditional New England seafood restaurant, meaning many entrees include whole lobsters and Alaskan crab legs served in the shell. People who aren’t super familiar with seafood might feel intimidated or like they’ll embarrass themselves because they don’t know how to crack into a shell, but there’s no need.

“Don’t shy away – there’s no judgement,” Green says. “Our staff are happy to show how it’s done and help our guests enjoy their meals to the fullest.”

The 2 Forks Up menu goes on for four pages, with pretty much any preparation of shellfish, salmon and white fish you can think of, including multiple surf & turf options. There’s also a generous selection of turf-only items, so everyone can find something to satisfy their tastebuds.

The famous WNY Friday fish fry (broiled or fried, haddock or cod) is available daily, and a new fish fry dish also recently made its way to the menu: a broiled filet of grouper, a white fish that is a bit denser than cod or haddock. It’s served with a light Cajun cream sauce that incorporates fresh, locally sourced Sadie’s relish.

If you have a seafood lover in your life (even if – and especially if – that seafood lover is you), there’s no better way to celebrate this holiday season and the new year than a trip to 2 Forks Up. Your tastebuds will thank you.

2 Forks Up is open Tuesday-Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday noon-10 p.m., and Saturday 4-10 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

Ring in the holidays

Gift card special: Through Dec. 24, customers will get an additional $10 for every $50 put on a gift card. Add it to the gift’s balance or treat yourself by putting it on a separate card for you to keep.

Book a table online: You can now make reservations (always recommended) right from the restaurant’s website, 2forksup.com. Put the new technology to work by booking a table for a decadent New Year’s Eve dinner out; 2 Forks Up will be serving their regular menu plus some special desserts to help ring in the new year in style.

Custom catering: 2 Forks Up will work with you to craft the perfect seafood feast for your holiday get togethers – enjoy a delicious meal without having to lift a finger. The options are endless. Pick up is available through Christmas Eve morning.