Now in its third year, Give 716 is a collaborative effort between the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation to give local non-profits exposure and Western New York’s diehard sports fans a chance to support causes they love.

The time is now for non-profits to get involved.

Over the course of this high-impact 36-hour fundraising event, Give 716 provides promotional and operational support these charities might otherwise not have, including brand awareness, fandom and social media outreach. The goal is to raise as much money as possible for as many local charities as possible, says Buffalo Sabres Foundation President Rich Jureller.

It also gives the foundations a chance to connect with a diverse array of charities.

“This gives us a platform to support anyone and everyone – any registered 501(c)(3) in good standing,” says Buffalo Bills Foundation Executive Director Michelle Roberts. “It allows us to work with groups that our fans care for, and it provides a really unique platform for us to do that.”

Non-profits are invited to visit Give716.org, read about the initiative, enter some information and then join the fun. The event runs for 36 hours only, starting Sunday, July 16 at 7:16 p.m. and ending Tuesday, July 18 at 7:16 a.m. More than $2.2 million was raised in the first two years of the event.

Charity toolkits are provided for all registered non-profits, offering guidelines for logo use, social media tips and more. These elements make things even simpler for small-to-medium-sized non-profits.

New this year will be multiple events leading up to July 16 that will help foster additional visibility for participating non-profits and create opportunities for more collaboration.

“We can make sure everybody's equipped for success,” Roberts says.

“Give 716 opens up the doors to so many non-profits,” Jureller adds. “It’s nice to be able to say, ‘Everybody come in, and let's do this together.’”

To register a nonprofit or learn more about how to donate on July 16-18, visit Give716.org.