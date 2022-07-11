Give 716 brings Bills and Sabres fans together to support local nonprofits

Western New Yorkers are known for coming together to support each other. That spirit of making an impact is what Give 716, an online event designed to support local nonprofits, is all about.

This unique collaborative effort between the Buffalo Bills Foundation, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, WNY charities and local sports fans was a tremendous success in year one. Year two – running from 7:16 p.m. on July 14 to 7:16 a.m. on July 16 – looks to be just as successful.

This year features more participating charities, a longer time for giving (36 hours) and heavy promotion from the Bills and Sabres.

Buffalo Sabres Foundation President Rich Jureller says there are also unique incentives, including a special shirt featuring both team logos, available for fans who make a donation.

“We want Give 716 to be different from any other giving day, and to use everything at our disposal to amplify the message and get people to pay attention,” Jureller says.

“Our fans have that giving point of view,” adds Buffalo Bills Foundation Executive Director Michelle Roberts. “It does not matter to us where someone decides to make their Give 716 donation, or the amount. We want everyone to participate in any way they can, big or small, and to be a part of this.”

On the Give 716 website, Jureller says fans will have the option to give directly to the participating organization of their own choosing.

“Any of the charities that are participating, you can go directly to their page and make your donation specifically to them,” he says. “Also, our shopping cart feature will allow fans to donate to multiple charities if they are interested in supporting more than one organization.”

There is also a general Give 716 fund, in which fans can make a general donation that is divided among all participating charities. This concept – of spreading out donations and connecting with as many worthy nonprofits as possible – hits home for both Jureller and Roberts.

“While our foundations have a number of different buckets of giving, Give 716 allows us to reach so many more,” Roberts says. “It is an opportunity for us to use all of our resources to shine a light on Western New York. It is a great way for this community to come together, and that's what our teams have been all about.”

To learn more about how to donate on July 14-16, or to see the full list of participating nonprofits, visit Give716.org.