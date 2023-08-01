When Bobbie Thoman looks at the state of society today, she sees several challenges in creating a more sustainable future. But that also means there are plenty of opportunities.

As director of sustainability and innovation at NOCO, Thoman is driving the family-owned energy company’s efforts to develop sustainable technologies and make the current systems in place more efficient.

That includes everything from diverting food waste from landfills by beneficially reusing it, to community solar and geothermal projects that replace traditional fossil fuels to help fight climate change.

“While some people feel uncertain or afraid about sustainable forms of energy, I think the reality is it affects all of our lives,” Thoman says. “But whether it’s waste management, oil recovery or the energy you use, those aren’t the things people typically think about every day.”

NOCO’s sustainable solutions offerings are not new – it has repurposed more than 100 million gallons of waste oil since 1993 from places like mechanic shops – but the company began to seriously invest in other diversion technologies 13 years ago when it developed a research and development group in California. World experts were commissioned to develop new technologies, and some solutions that came out of that partnership were organic batteries, contaminant-specific filtration systems and black soldier flies.

Then in 2020, NOCO bought Buffalo River Compost – a 100% organic and STA certified site in Buffalo’s Old First Ward. It takes a zoo blend from the Buffalo Zoo and mixes it with fruits, vegetables, breads, flowers and more to keep thousands of tons of organic surplus from going to regional landfills. The product is an environmentally beneficial compost called “Tend,” which can be found at more than a dozen garden centers around Western New York.

Today, Thoman says two of the largest societal problems are food waste and a protein shortage, which consumers are noticing through increased prices at the grocery store. As soy and corn are no longer going to be fed to animals and instead pushed for human consumption, a giant gap will emerge in livestock and fish feed. Insect protein is one way to help fill that gap, using black soldier flies to recycle organic waste.

“We're taking large, consistent streams of food waste from industrial processing, like juicing and canning, that for various reasons isn't going on shelves for humans to eat, and we're feeding it to these insects to produce animal feed,” Thoman says. “Animals naturally eat insects, so why wouldn't we feed them insects? Especially the species that naturally eat them.”

Thoman adds that with the future trend of more energy production and energy use at local levels, the natural power of Niagara Falls will help position Western New York to become a leader in sustainability. And NOCO will continue to work behind the scenes to further position itself as a leading local partner with its investments in new emerging technologies.

“I think the reality is that there’s things in all of our lives that we can do every day,” Thoman says. “Whether it’s large or small, it takes all of that effort together. But when I look at the cities that have been most successful, their biggest problems turn into innovation. That makes this a massive opportunity.”