At Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, look in any direction on any of the multiple floors and you’ll see children at play. They pretend to shop at a farmer’s market, turn water wheels, tinker with tools, tackle the agility course, and much, much more. But learning – that can feel harder to catch in the act.

Not so, says Explore & More Director of Strategic & Community Initiatives Lisa Chrapowicz. At this museum, playing and learning are one and the same. The magic happens when unstructured play meets the intentionally designed exhibits and open-ended activities.

“We set the stage, and the kids get to enjoy hands-on, immersive, imaginative activities,” Lisa says. “They create the outcomes. Every time a child comes back for a return visit, their experience is fresh and new, because they have that opportunity to decide how they want to play and what they want to play with.”

Here are ways your kids are learning at Explore & More – don’t let the fun fool you.

#1: Sensory Play

“Children crave sensory inputs to make sense of the world around them as they learn and create,” Lisa says. At the museum, all five senses are incorporated into different activities that stimulate your child's brain development and cognitive growth.

Moving Waters : Even the littlest visitors are able to investigate water’s sensory and physical properties, discovering just what water can do and how.

: Even the littlest visitors are able to investigate water’s sensory and physical properties, discovering just what water can do and how. Art Studio: Guests young and old can unleash creativity and embrace a potentially messy painting or crafting session with all of the fun and none of the clean-up.

#2: STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)

“I like to say hands on, minds on,” Lisa says. “At Explore & More, kids can try their hand at making things and taking things apart. It's cause and effect, it's trial and error, it's taking risks. These are all concepts that we want to see adults grasp in the workplace. Here, it’s starting with our little ones that come in to the museum.”

Pedal Power: Learn about electricity by using pedal- or hand-powered stationary bikes to create a light show.

Learn about electricity by using pedal- or hand-powered stationary bikes to create a light show. Building Buffalo: Measure, stack, connect and construct various materials, from oversized foam blocks to wooden frames.

Measure, stack, connect and construct various materials, from oversized foam blocks to wooden frames. Farm to Fork: Visitors can practice their math and counting skills at the Farmers Market cash register, tallying purchases and making change.

Visitors can practice their math and counting skills at the Farmers Market cash register, tallying purchases and making change. Rooftop Terrace: Learn about the growing cycles of fruits and vegetables and what it takes for them to flourish.

#3: Movement and gross motor skills

Any parent knows the wonders running around can do for a squirmy toddler or grumpy post-school day attitude. Explore & More does too, and it makes sure to stimulate little ones’ bodies as well as their minds.

Playing Together: Families can run, move, crawl and see what it feels like to be a part of Buffalo sports teams at the agility course, and kids practice balance, coordination, and dexterity at the new playground structure.

Families can run, move, crawl and see what it feels like to be a part of Buffalo sports teams at the agility course, and kids practice balance, coordination, and dexterity at the new playground structure. Person Centered Services Community Treehouse: This space invites children to enjoy leaping from tree stump to tree stump, tiptoeing over the rope bridge, gliding down the slides or climbing up the giant hill. This play zone is accessible to everyone, including guests in wheeled mobility devices.

#4 Social/emotional development and empathy

Learning comes in many forms, and one of those is how to be a good person and empathetic citizen of the world. “Cooperative learning is one of the ways kids develop those important social emotional skills that allow them to make new friends,” Lisa explains.

Being Good Neighbors: Kids have the chance to learn about and appreciate different cultures and customs of some of the communities who make their home in Buffalo.

Kids have the chance to learn about and appreciate different cultures and customs of some of the communities who make their home in Buffalo. Museum-wide: Exhibits and spaces are accessible to all children and adults, meaning kids have the chance to interact with peers with diverse backgrounds and physical and developmental abilities.