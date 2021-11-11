For entrepreneurs, flexibility is key when it comes to office space

The need for flexible office space in our region has never been greater; Entrepreneur.com recently named Buffalo the country’s second most booming startup ecosystem.

“There’s a progressive, innovative mindset in Buffalo,” said Kellena Kane, president and cofounder of HANSA. “Startups need more than office space – they need smart solutions.”

Investment in office space is one of the most important financial considerations for entrepreneurs, and it can be challenging to anticipate needs three years – or even one year – down the line. Flexible office spaces can be ideal for start-ups looking to maximize cash flow and avoid high upfront costs and long-term commitments.

At HANSA, companies can commit to space for as short as a month, and fully furnished private office suites accommodate teams of 8-25+ people. Plus, members can network with other HANSA member companies and take advantage of all the common space and amenities it offers, from breakout work nooks and a café and kitchen area to a podcast studio, a mother’s nursing room, an on-site support team, 24/7 access, and more. There’s no other work space in Buffalo like it.