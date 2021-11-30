Flexible workspaces are ideal for companies new to Buffalo

The increase in remote work and decentralized workforces have given rise to a new office solution: flexible workspaces.

Companies who require office space in regions outside their headquarters – or who have no distinct headquarters at all – are finding flexible office space housed in coworking hubs to be a smart, money-saving solution.

Short-term commitments and move-in-ready spaces – fully outfitted with desks, furniture and in-suite conference rooms – are among the advantages.

Clark Dever of Buffalo was recently hired by Wrap, Inc., a Tempe, Arizona start-up that provides products and virtual reality training for law enforcement agencies. As vice president of product management, he is charged with building a team of 25 more employees over the next 18 months. His first task was scouting office spaces that would accommodate his needs.

After investigating options throughout the region, he was drawn to HANSA Workspace located on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo for two reasons – he said it solved for uncertainties as he grows his team, and it was by far his favorite flexible coworking option in the region.