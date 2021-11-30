Flexible workspaces are ideal for companies new to Buffalo

The increase in remote work and decentralized workforces have given rise to a new office solution: flexible workspaces.
Companies who require office space in regions outside their headquarters – or who have no distinct headquarters at all – are finding flexible office space housed in coworking hubs to be a smart, money-saving solution.
Short-term commitments and move-in-ready spaces – fully outfitted with desks, furniture and in-suite conference rooms – are among the advantages.
Clark Dever of Buffalo was recently hired by Wrap, Inc., a Tempe, Arizona start-up that provides products and virtual reality training for law enforcement agencies. As vice president of product management, he is charged with building a team of 25 more employees over the next 18 months. His first task was scouting office spaces that would accommodate his needs.
After investigating options throughout the region, he was drawn to HANSA Workspace located on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo for two reasons – he said it solved for uncertainties as he grows his team, and it was by far his favorite flexible coworking option in the region.
“Part of the reason we chose HANSA is that we’ll be scaling this team,” said Dever. “Signing a three-year lease based on our company size today, with the end goal of being 25 or more employees over the coming years, didn’t make sense – I could end up with a team of 10 locally and 10 in other parts of the country.”
With private team suites that accommodate from eight to 25 or more people, Dever said he likes knowing he can move into larger spaces inside the building with as little as 30 days’ notice.
“Many other flexible office spaces just didn’t have that expandability,” explained Dever.
He also preferred the proximity to downtown and local highways; accessibility; and welcoming vibe over other local flexible office/coworking spaces.
“There’s a perfect balance of security and operationality,” Dever explained, citing the members-only 24/7 secure access mixed with a welcoming reception area and on-site staff. “HANSA just feels better.”
He said it also makes financial sense.
“This arrangement enables us to increase head count without a carrying a ton of overhead upfront,” said Dever. “It’s a solution that makes sense when you’re quickly scaling a company and establishing yourself in a new city.”
It’s also a great place to meet his customers, partners and vendors, with on-site amenities including multiple conference rooms, a modern kitchen with free fresh coffee and easy parking and street access to the building. Plus, there’s an instant network of professionals in a wide range of fields who also reside in the building.