Fitness routines support mental health along with physical well-being

As the co-owner of Catalyst Fitness, Amy Bueme has logged thousands of hours in the gym and undertaken hundreds of hours of certification and formal training. Through firsthand experience she’s learned that fitness is as important for the brain and the soul as it is for the body.

“We really felt it during the first shutdown,” says Bueme, referring to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in spring of 2020. “We heard it from members all the time and many of us experienced it ourselves.”

For decades scientists have been studying the correlation between fitness and mental health. Mounting evidence illustrates the value it provides to many aspects of life beyond weight control, physical strength, or heart health.

The John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation recently released a report called “Move Your Mental Health.” In it, a total of 1158 experimental studies were reviewed. It found that 89% of all published peer-reviewed research between 1990 and 2020 returned evidence of a positive, statistically significant relationship between exercise/physical activity and mental health.