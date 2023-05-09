In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, 65% of those working in mental health and substance use disorder settings report their client caseload has increased. About 72% say the severity of their cases has increased as well, according to research by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
As May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, Crisis Services – the only 24-hour crisis response and mental health support resource in Erie County – is working to bring attention to the importance of robust staffing in mental health services and encouraging people to consider careers in the field.
Jessica Pirro, president and CEO of Crisis Services, says recent tragedies in Buffalo over the last year have compounded the need.
“Our agency does important, life-changing work in this community,” says Pirro. “While our agency has experienced the same staffing trends we’ve seen nationally, it was incredible to witness how we came together to meet the needs of our community through the onslaught of traumatic incidents like the racist massacre in East Buffalo and the devastating and deadly winter storms.”
Angella Rocklein, a recent hire at Crisis Services, found her calling after volunteering as a hospital advocate.
“I am very passionate about the work Crisis Services provides and love the organization’s mission,” says Rocklein, a social media and marketing assistant. “I saw there was a job posting in the marketing department and that’s what I went to school for, so now I’m able to use my degree with a nonprofit that I really love, which is incredible.”
Robyn Wiktorski-Reynolds, vice president of clinical operations, says that people like Rocklein, who have empathy and a passion for helping those impacted by mental health challenges, domestic violence, elder abuse or sexual assault, make good candidates for open positions at Crisis Services.
“The wonderful part about this work is you have the capacity to instill hope when it feels like there is none,” Wiktorski-Reynolds says. “We all need hope to hold on to when times are difficult.”
But new employees don’t need to have past crisis work under their belts, says Tracie Bussi, director of emergency mental health response services. For the agency’s social work and mental health counseling positions, they need only experience working with individuals with mental health conditions and have flexibility for the often-unpredictable needs of the field.
“For our staff, knowing they are helping so many people on a daily basis – either through crisis intervention, linking people to services in the community or putting a plan in place to respond to a suicidal crisis – their work is very rewarding,” Bussi says. “This is a great learning environment for staff who are interested in crisis intervention work.”
Crisis Services provides a range of services, as its first responders provide crisis counseling, suicide prevention support, emergency medical health response services and advocacy for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. The organization also staffs a 24-hour Crisis Hotline (716-834-3131) and serves as the regional network provider for the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, answering all calls for five counties within Western New York.
Jobs available at Crisis Services range from master’s degree-level to entry-level positions. Visit CrisisServices.org/employment to learn more.
Crisis Services’ 2022 impact by the numbers:
78,910 calls were answered by the 24-hour Crisis Hotline.
83% of calls were diverted from needing emergency services via 911.
1,277 mental health emergency assessments were conducted in our community.
55% of Mobile Outreach clients were seen and diverted from hospitalization or arrest.
96% of Crisis Intervention Team Case Management cases were diverted from hospital presentation.
660 survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence were seen by an advocate at an area hospital.