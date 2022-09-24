Financial wellness leads to peace of mind

Wellness is key to living life to the fullest, and that means not just mind-body wellness but financial wellness, too.

“Wellness is all about balance. It’s being healthy. It’s being fed. It’s also being financially fed,” said Vision Financial Group CEO Joe DiLeo. “Here at Vision, to be level across the board is making sure you’re physically fit, you’re emotionally fit, you’re spiritually fit, but you have to be financially fit, as well.”

Established in the late 1800s, Vision Financial Group’s mission is to protect and improve the financial well-being of families and businesses. The firm’s wide range of products and services – including 529 plans for college, IRAs, long-term care planning and life insurance – are among the tools Vision uses to help its clients secure their financial future, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

“The pandemic accelerated behaviors that were already there,” said DiLeo. “For us, it gave us an opportunity to really spend time with our existing clients, and also open our doors to new clients that really just needed to talk to an adviser to make sure things were in line because mortality became very real for a lot of people.”

For DiLeo, Vision’s financial wellness mission goes beyond the firm’s clients. His wife of 30 years was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in May 2019 and doctors gave her just 10 days to live. More than three years later, his wife is cancer-free, thanks in part to the financial resources and tools Vision provides to him and his family.

“As I see myself as the person who’s providing these resources to help people, to be a part of their success, to be there when they need us the most, I was that person in 2019,” said DiLeo. “It was because of what I learned as an adviser, I took my own advice and I was able to do what I needed to do for my wife and for my family and put some planning together in the event that she didn’t survive. That was very humbling for me.”

Among the best advice DiLeo can give to anyone looking to build financial wellness is to start early “because it’s so difficult to make up lost time.” No matter if you’re putting away a tiny or large percentage of your income for financial wellness, he says to be consistent with it in order to build your nest egg.

He recommends consulting with a financial adviser – vfgnys.com is one place to start – to lift the weight of financial planning off your shoulders, as he and his fellow advisers have seen so many DIYers come to Vision for help.

“Balance creates opportunity,” said DiLeo. “It’s a pattern of success that we see. Financial wellness is a key component to being financially independent.”