Feeling down? There’s help close to home at Horizon Health Services

If you or someone you love grapples with anxiety, depression or addiction, you are not alone.

Depression and anxiety spiked by 25% worldwide during the first year of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization. And studies also show that pandemic-related isolation and stress may be linked to escalated alcohol and drug use.

The demand for mental health services and addiction treatment has risen, and the complexity of people’s needs has also increased, says Brandy Vandermark-Murray, Horizon Health Services senior vice president of operations.

“We’re seeing more acute mental health issues and more severe symptoms,” she says. “People are coming in who need wraparound services like family support or help with jobs, housing, food or benefits.”

With 20 WNY locations, the not-for-profit corporation is linking people with essential community resources to help with mental health services and substance use treatment.

All levels of care, all in one place

Horizon provides mental health services for children, adolescents, adults and families. For substance use disorders, adolescents and adults have access to individual, group and family counseling. Additionally, Horizon offers a continuum of services and provides detox and crisis stabilization services along with residential treatment for adults struggling with substance use.

“Someone with a substance use disorder may need residential care, and after they complete that care, they can come back into outpatient counseling,” Vandermark-Murray says. “They don’t have to go from place to place.”

The mental health lifespan

Mental health or substance use treatment varies by age group and requires specific counselor training and different resources.

Children as young as 2 or 3 may have separation anxiety or attachment issues due to early trauma, Vandermark-Murray says. Play therapy, family therapy and finding means of healthy expression are important early interventions for children. Early intervention, prevention and education are critical for adolescent mental health needs, she says.

For older adults, collaboration with medical providers and education for patient support is important so individual needs can be met.

Diverse, specialized needs

Access to mental health services is often more challenging for people of color. Horizon is committed to recruiting and training a diverse workforce with counselors who mirror the population it serves, Vandermark-Murray says.

Horizon also offers specialized services for women, including a maternal mental health program for pregnant women and new mothers, to address anxiety and depression before or after the baby arrives.

Don’t wait, the time is now

Being open to help is key. Horizon begins with an assessment to determine individual needs. People who feel uncertain may find it easier to begin with one or two visits, or to have the assessment done via telehealth.

“Statistics show that people wait almost 10 years before they seek help for mental health issues,” Vandermark-Murray says. “We want people to understand that it’s OK to talk to someone and get help.”