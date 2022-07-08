Family approach creates culture of lifelong employment

The number of Americans quitting their jobs reached a 20-year high in November 2021. This phenomenon that started in early 2020 has been dubbed the Great Resignation.
The pandemic brought the struggles of American workers to the forefront of the conversation. According to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, Americans indicated the top reasons they quit their jobs were centered around low pay, feeling disrespected and a lack of opportunities for advancement.
As some businesses struggle with employee retention, others have established and maintained a company culture that fosters rewarding, long-term relationships. Such is the case at Towne Auto Group.
Twenty-five percent of the workforce at Towne has been working at the auto dealership for 15 years, and 14% (62 employees) has been there for more than 20 years, according to Frank Downing, Towne president.
“We’re unique in our industry,” Downing says. “When it comes to employee turnover and employee longevity, we’re always at the top with employee retention. We have a much lower turnover rate than industry standards. We do have new talented people coming in, but there is also a good core of long-term employees that are extremely knowledgeable and work together very well. They are a great team.”
With several local dealerships and franchises, Towne serves Western New Yorkers for all of their new and used car sales and service. The company – formed in 1969 by Downing’s father, Franklin Downing Sr. – celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. From its humble beginnings out of a small, one-room facility, the company has seen tremendous growth over the years and now employs more than 500 people at 13 franchises across WNY.
Over the years, Towne has been the recipient of many prestigious awards, including BMW’s Center for Excellence and Ford Motor Company’s President’s awards. Downing recognizes these achievements and expansions are, of course, largely due to the hard work of Towne’s employees. He says he strives to make sure employees feel like they matter, and that their lives outside of work matter, too.
“I've always believed, and my father also believed, that if you take care of your customers and employees, business takes care of itself,” Downing says. “When you simplify it to those things, it’s true. We’ve gone above and beyond in any way we can to take care of our team members.”
Some companies throw the word “family” around without action items that actually make employees feel valued, but Downing says placing a priority on work-life balance is central at Towne.
“We’re not a big corporation; we’re still a smaller dealer group,” he says. “The benefit is I am able to and committed to visiting our stores regularly and I see and talk to everybody. I hear their stories and share their experiences. We’ve been through thick and thin together – wars, recession and the pandemic. And the overall thing is we treat our employees like family because it feels that way.”
Towne locations are also closed on Sundays and holidays so employees can relax and enjoy time with their loved ones.
“We want our employees to have a work-life balance,” Downing says. “Everyone is more productive when they have that.”
Salespeople at Towne worked a flex schedule even before the pandemic, and automotive technicians can work a three-day work week at some of the dealership’s locations.
“A lot of our technicians enjoy that, to work longer hours for three days and be off the rest of the week,” Downing says.
Towne also offers a multitude of career advancement opportunities. Many senior master technicians started as entry level technicians. Lateral moves between departments are also possible.
Downing believes that his father would be proud of the legacy of Towne Auto Group. He continues to run the business with corporate general manager Tony Daily, and together they recognize that they need to meet their employees – both current and prospective – where they are.
By giving them the tools to succeed and not micromanaging along the way, Downing says it empowers the Towne team to take care of customers and do their jobs efficiently.
“I think employees appreciate when you trust them to do the right thing,” he says. “It helps with the culture and work environment.”
To explore the variety of available careers at Towne Auto Group, call (716) 662-6500 or visit TowneAuto.com/careers.