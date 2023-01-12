Explore & More’s inclusive playground means everyone can play, year round

In many ways, the world is not designed for children like 9-year-old Mason Evchich.

Mason has a form of hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that affects his central nervous system and causes degenerative neurological and developmental issues (his brother Matthew, who passed away in 2019, had the same condition). Mason can’t walk, talk or crawl, meaning most playgrounds – full of opportunities to run, climb and interact with other children – are not accessible to him.

His father Jason recalls visiting a local playground years ago and, after realizing there wasn’t a single way his boys could enjoy it, just sitting with them under a tree. That was a turning point.

Mason’s Mission

Jason began researching accessibility and inclusion, disagreeing with the common view that having one piece of adaptive equipment made a playground inclusive. When he realized he couldn’t find a truly inclusive play space for his children in a 50-mile radius from his home in Niagara County, Mason’s Mission was born.

“I’d had enough,” Jason said. “I thought, I can just sit here and feel sorry for myself, or I can take this energy and turn it into something positive.”

Since then, Mason’s Mission has constructed and helped fund five inclusive playgrounds all over Erie County, in partnership with municipalities, elected officials and school districts. Its most recent project was the region’s first indoor inclusive playground at Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum in downtown Buffalo, which debuted in October.

Inclusivity at Explore & More

Explore & More has always prioritized inclusion for children with both physical and developmental differences. Those efforts include exhibits that are both accommodating and interactive for those in wheelchairs or walkers; Au-Some Evenings for families who have children with autism and sensory processing needs; sensory-friendly backpacks that include noise-canceling headphones; and “Quiet Cove” rooms that provide spots of calm amidst the stimulating museum environment.

Silvia Steele, the museum’s access and inclusion specialist, says the inclusive playground is just an extension of their mission to be a place where all children can explore, learn and develop together year-round.

The new playground’s centerpiece is the We-Go-Round carousel. Flush to the ground for easy access for both children and caregivers with mobility issues, it’s big enough to fit several benches and multiple wheelchairs. Everyone faces inward, promoting interaction, and it can be turned from the inside as well.

There’s also a sensory tunnel, wide enough for all and full of different light and color experiences. Finally, the entire area is ringed by sensory boards of all kinds, from rain sounds and musical instruments to moving gears and panels featuring mirrors and marbles.

“It’s an opportunity for all children, those with disabilities and those without, to play and interact with each other,” Silvia said. “Having exhibits accessible is just the very basic standard – being able to get into an area is one thing, but being able to participate with the other kids? That’s the best.”

Jason said he applauded Explore & More’s dedication to making an inclusive playground – which normally sprawls over thousands of square feet – work in an indoor space.

“It was a no-brainer for us,” he said of the collaboration with the museum. “We said, ‘let’s get in there and figure out how to make it as inclusive as possible.’”

Silvia says Dunn Tire, Mason’s Mission, the Ferranti family, and dozens of Give 716 donors came together to help make the playground a reality. The community support has only continued since it opened, with overwhelmingly positive feedback and an increase in field trips from places that serve students with disabilities.

According to Silvia, it’s just one more way the museum walks the walk of inclusion.

“This concept isn’t just a talking point for us – it’s truly embedded in the organization,” she says. “From our staff and volunteers to the exhibits themselves, and all our special programming and making areas extra accommodating for groups who need it, we strive to make our facility as welcoming as possible to the entire community it serves.”