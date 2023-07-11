As an Obstetrics & Gynecology physician at the Center for Women at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, health care for mothers – both before birth and after – is constantly top of mind for Dr. Latrice Johnson. From routine care for women of all ages to labor and delivery services, she provides her patients with a broad spectrum of obstetrical and gynecological care.

A Q&A with Dr. Johnson about the importance of prenatal and postnatal care:

Question: How does prenatal care help mothers and babies?

Answer: Women who do not receive prenatal care are three times more likely to have premature births and five times more likely to suffer the loss of their baby.

Prenatal care allows us to educate patients about pregnancy and delivery. There are a lot of important “dos and don’ts” many people aren’t aware of. For example, through prenatal visits, patients can learn about certain medications that should be avoided as well as safe kinds of exercise.

Q: What are the potential risks associated with not receiving prenatal care?

A: One of the most important things we do when patients come in during their first trimester is record their due date. When we miss that opportunity, we may not be able to accurately measure growth, which can impact care for the baby after delivery.

Q: What can patients expect during a typical prenatal visit?

A: For the first visit, we go through the patient’s history and do a brief exam to make sure everything looks healthy. Often, we’ll also do an ultrasound to date the pregnancy and see the fetal heartbeat. In later visits, we have conversations about what to expect at each stage of pregnancy and explain any lab work.

These visits help patients feel comfortable with their care team. In delivery, unexpected things can happen. When you have trust in your providers, patients can rest easy knowing we’re making the best decisions for them and their baby.

Q: Pregnant women not receiving prenatal care are more likely to be economically disadvantaged and more likely to be women of color. How is Catholic Health working to reach everyone in the community?

A: As an African American physician, what I’ve noticed since joining this community is patients are so happy to have a doctor who looks like them. Having diversity in health care provides a safe space for people to feel comfortable – and Catholic Health has made diversity a priority.

For first-time moms, I often refer patients to the Nurse-Family Partnership – a free program that helps first-time mothers through at-home visits with a nurse during pregnancy and up until the child’s second birthday. So we’re able to provide comprehensive care to anyone who needs it, from the first sign of pregnancy through the baby’s first years.

Q: Why is postnatal care important?

A: Postnatal care is just as important as prenatal care but is often overlooked when a mom is busy caring for her baby. Even with healthy deliveries, it’s important to check for physical and emotional well-being. Our physicians at Catholic Health provide that personalized care to ensure both mom and baby stay healthy after delivery.