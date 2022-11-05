Existing cancer treatments find groundbreaking new uses

When a new cancer-fighting treatment or drug is unveiled, it understandably receives a lot of attention. However, the experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center often find new uses of pre-existing therapies to be an even more fruitful source of increased treatment possibilities for patients.

Sometimes those new treatments look like improvements – more precise doses, milder side effects – while others are expansions: using a technique or drug that was effective on one type of cancer or a specific subset of patients and applying it to others. The result in either case is that more patients gain access to a new way to fight back against their cancer.

What is possible with PDT

Dr. Sai Yendamuri, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.S., Chair and Attending Surgeon, Department of Thoracic Surgery, Professor of Oncology and Director, Thoracic Surgery Laboratory, is doing important work with photodynamic therapy (PDT). This treatment uses an intense source of light combined with a light-sensitive drug to kill cancer cells.

PDT isn’t a new therapy – it was discovered at Roswell Park in 1978. However, Dr. Yendamuri says new and better applications are still being discovered more than 40 years later.

“There have been all sorts of improvements, from where we physically can treat a tumor to how accurately we can treat it,” he says. “At the time when PDT was discovered and first being used, they were using it a lot for skin lesions. But now we have technology where we can use it within the body, within the tumor itself.”

Dr. Yendamuri is currently running one clinical trial involving the use of PDT to amplify lung cancer patients’ response to immunotherapy and another that looks at a method of measuring the amount of light delivered during PDT for mesothelioma patients.

Importance of clinical trials

All of these advances are made possible through clinical trials, a critical step in the research process regardless of whether the drug or treatment is already in use in other forms.

“If a drug works on a cancer of a certain kind and we think it works because of the cancer’s biology,” Dr. Yendamuri says, “then the next logical step is to ask: Can we use that information and try it out on a different cancer with a similar biology?”

At Roswell Park, clinical trials are only approved after a rigorous vetting process that usually stretches on for years, with multiple levels of corrections and changes made by impartial reviewers before it ever reaches the trial phase.

“When a clinical trial is conducted at an experienced center like ours, it goes through a lot of scrutiny to make sure it’s the best design for patients before it is ever presented to a patient,” says Dr. Yendamuri. “We only do the trial if we believe the benefits outweigh the risk. That’s an important tenet on how we conduct this research.”

The trial phase is not only to thoroughly test whether a treatment works in the expected or intended way – it’s also to ensure there are no unintended side effects or harm done.

“If you do a trial on 200 people, the result of that is going to inform the treatment of tens of thousands of people,” Dr. Yendamuri explains. “So you want to have as much rigor as possible built into this 200-person trial to make sure that what you’re seeing, you’re not just seeing by chance.”

Optimizing and expanding treatment options

Oftentimes, patients who participate in a clinical trial have exhausted their treatment options. Others may have had luck with an existing treatment for months or even years, but have seen diminishing returns. By participating in a trial, they have a chance to potentially find a new avenue to slow or stop the growth of their cancer.

However, even if they don’t, they play a critical role in expanding and improving options available to future patients.

“Clinical trials are so important – they are how we move cancer treatment forward,” says Dr. Yendamuri. “It’s very inspiring, the courage it takes for someone to try a new technique knowing it may or may not help them, but it may help someone in the future. Patients show that courage every day, and we are so grateful for them.”