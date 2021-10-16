Everything you need to know about Medicare Advantage plans

Moderated by Linda Pellegrino, retired host of WKBW’s AM Buffalo, registrants can ask questions as well as learn more about the transition to Medicare and its available options. “I’ve navigated this myself,” said Pellegrino. “It’s complicated but important. I’m so eager to share this opportunity with others who are struggling to sort through the wealth of information available.”

Topics will include Medicare eligibility, the many parts of the program (identified by Medicare as Parts A, B, C, and D), the range of costs, understanding the difference between the Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Supplement Plans and more. Panelists will also respond to attendees’ live questions.

“We are so pleased to work with such a wonderful panel of experts and The Buffalo News to present this very necessary opportunity to the public,” said Hrichan. “We know how daunting this process can be. We want people to understand the options and resources available to them, despite how unique and varied their individual situations may be.”

Register for the 2022 Guide to Medicare at go.buffalonews.com/medicare. The webinar will run from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26.