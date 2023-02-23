Jason Frese has worked in several out-of-state tourist destinations over the years, including in Florida and Las Vegas. When he moved back to Buffalo and became Director of Food and Beverage for 500 Pearl, he wanted to bring something he had seen in his travels: pairing dinners.

“You see them here and there in Buffalo, but I wanted to take it to the next level,” Frese says.

So began Corks and Forks, the curated pairing dinners offered by Patrick’s Rooftop Bar, located at 500 Pearl. Originally introduced in 2019, the series was shelved during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Patrick’s began offering the monthly, five-course dinners again in July 2022 with the arrival of its new chef – Austin Knoeppel, formerly of Buffalo Chophouse – and has relaunched it in earnest in 2023.

According to Frese, Corks and Forks is an upscale pairing event that showcases three things: the food, the drinks and the venue.

The food

At Corks and Forks events, diners won’t get the typical menu available at Patrick’s, or most restaurants in Buffalo.

“We really wanted to step outside of the box to allow people to try different things they don’t usually get in this area,” Frese says.

For instance, at Feb. 28’s Surf and Turf dinner, the first course is a tempura surf and turf roll featuring Jonah crab and roasted bone marrow, followed by Wagyu and lobster napoleon. Frese credits Knoeppel for the complexity of the dishes.

“He’s open-minded to the possibilities, and he has the depth of creativity and experience to execute these menus properly,” Frese says.

The drinks

Corks and Forks pairs a spirit and a wine with each course with guidance from Empire Merchants and 500 Pearl Food and Beverage Manager Jordan Schmidt, who brings in past experience at Lucky Day Whiskey Bar and Forty Thieves Kitchen and Bar.

Using the knowledge he’s gleaned from those positions, Schmidt, along with an Empire Merchants representative, explains the drink pairings between courses, helping guests understand the intricacies of what they’re drinking and why it was selected.

“Most people have a wine or liquor they stick to, but a pairing helps you understand what you’re drinking and can expand your palate,” Schmidt explains.

The venue

Seating at Corks and Forks events is around the bar and limited to 36 people, ensuring an intimate atmosphere. The enclosed bar and floor-to-ceiling windows means patrons can enjoy the jaw-dropping, 12th-floor views of downtown Buffalo and Lake Erie no matter the temperature outside.

The Patrick’s team comes up with the Corks and Forks themes together, but they also ask guests at every event to rate the food and drink, which helps guide future offerings. A DJ and the conversations about each pairing between courses keep the evening flowing.

“We put a lot of care into these dinners to keep them thoughtful, interactive and a genuinely good time,” Frese says. “We want to elevate this experience for people who live in Buffalo.”

Patrick’s Rooftop Bar is currently open Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and offers dinner service. A spring menu and Sunday brunch begin May 1.

Save the Date: Future Corks and Forks events

Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 28: Surf and Turf

$199 per person

March 28: Mexican

$149 per person

July 11: Smoke’n Barrel

$TBD per person

Oct. 17: Wild Game

$199 per person

Nov. 14: French

$199 per person

Dec. 12: Italian

$149 per person