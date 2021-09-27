Downtown rappelers ready themselves for a 20-story drop

The event also seemed like a special and memorable opportunity, said Jennifer Owen, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County’s Director of Marketing & Communications, part of the team who put the event together. They designated Oishei Children’s Hospital as the beneficiary organization.

“So much of United Way’s work is about helping to ensure healthy birth outcomes — it’s one of the most important ways that we can set kids up to succeed in life,” said Owen. “We're doing the programmatic side of that work and Children's Hospital is doing the health care side of that work: bringing about healthy births and moms. So it was a really natural and complementary partnership.”

The event, sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets and with oversight by the expert urban rappellers from the national Over The Edge program, runs from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. October 2. Rappellers safely equipped and attached with GoPros will be scaling down the building throughout the day. Participants and spectators alike are welcome to enjoy the all-day ground party complete with music and kids’ games.

“Every dollar that gets raised through this event makes sure that we can get more moms and babies off to a great start in life, and that’s what makes it special,” said Owen.

To donate to any participant or request to volunteer, visit give.overtheedge.events/otebuffalo.