Dig In, Buffalo! Warm up winter with a bright, bittersweet citrus salad

Step 2

Segment 4 of the 5 citrus fruits. Cut off the ends, stand the fruit on an end and with a sharp knife, moving from pole to pole, cut all the rind and pith away, leaving the fruit exposed and intact. On both sides of each segment, carefully slip the knife in between the fruit and its membrane. Turn the knife to release the segment onto the paper towels to drain. Gently remove seeds.

Step 3

In a food processor or blender, pulse the cheese and heavy cream until smooth and creamy. Reserve for plating.

Step 4

Make the dressing by juicing the remaining citrus fruit into a bowl. Add the vinegar of your choice, shallots, ginger and thyme. Whisk the mixture while slowly drizzling the oil into the bowl until combined. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5