Dig In, Buffalo! Warm up winter with a bright, bittersweet citrus salad

In addition to produce that comes from The Black Sheep’s large outdoor vegetable garden, Steve and Ellen Gedra rely on local farms for vegetables, fruit, meat and more.
At the restaurant, guests who order the Gedras' bitter endive salad also enjoy incredibly fresh citrus sourced from Thorpe’s Organic Farm.
Located in Strykersville and known for its CSA and popular farm stand, Thorpe’s procured an organic 15-acre grove in Lake Wales, Florida some years ago. In winter the family transports its citrus to Western New York, ensuring CSA members and farm stand customers have access to pomelos, tangerines and ruby red grapefruits – to name a few – during the coldest part of the year.
When restaurant chefs and owners have relationships with farmers, they support local families economically, provide guests with the freshest and most nutrient-rich produce available and, since local produce has a much longer shelf life, ultimately reduce the restaurant’s food waste.
Choosing citrus: In the Northeast, January through April is when the freshest citrus is available in supermarkets, making this an ideal winter salad recipe. Chef Gedra feels the salad benefits from using a variety of citrus fruits rather than just one, but he also acknowledges that freshness is key, so opt for the best fruit the market has to offer.
Cheesy suggestions: Saint Andre triple cream brie is the cheese The Black Sheep employs for this salad, but Gedra notes that any soft, ripe brie is adequate, and points out that a nice blue cheese such as Roquefort “would be super groovy.”
Vinegar options: Except for malt vinegar or a very sweet balsamic, almost any vinegar will work in the citronette. Champagne and sherry vinegars may render the best results, but there is enough flexibility that the cook may almost any vinegar in their pantry, including apple cider vinegar, red or white wine vinegar, seasoned rice vinegar, and in a pinch, white distilled vinegar.
Preserving the crunch: The leaves of bitter lettuces tend to be sturdy, but you can keep them crisp by not dressing them too far ahead.
Fresh citrus salad with bitter greens, whipped brie and candied pecans
Serves 4
Candied pecans
- ½ lb. raw pecan halves
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg white
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tbsp. water
Salad
- 5 citrus fruits such as navel oranges, blood oranges, pomelos, ruby red grapefruits, cara caras or tangerines
- 1 lb. bitter greens, washed and dried (Belgian endive, chicory, frisée, radicchio)
- ¼ cup triple cream brie
- 1 oz. heavy cream
Citronette
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 tsp. fresh ginger, peeled and minced
- 1 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped
- 1/2 cup citrus juice
- 1 tsp. vinegar (cook’s preference)
- ¼ cup neutral oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Garnish: Pomegranate pips or molasses
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 F. In a large mixing bowl, combine the egg white and water, and whip until frothy. Add the pecans and toss until thoroughly coated. In a separate bowl, combine the cinnamon and sugar. Add the sugar mixture to the bowl of pecans and combine until the pecans are evenly coated. Spread the nuts onto a sheet pan and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the sheet pan and let the nuts sit for 5 minutes before trying one. If the nuts are still soft when bitten, return to oven for a few more minutes until crisp and golden brown.
Step 2
Segment 4 of the 5 citrus fruits. Cut off the ends, stand the fruit on an end and with a sharp knife, moving from pole to pole, cut all the rind and pith away, leaving the fruit exposed and intact. On both sides of each segment, carefully slip the knife in between the fruit and its membrane. Turn the knife to release the segment onto the paper towels to drain. Gently remove seeds.
Step 3
In a food processor or blender, pulse the cheese and heavy cream until smooth and creamy. Reserve for plating.
Step 4
Make the dressing by juicing the remaining citrus fruit into a bowl. Add the vinegar of your choice, shallots, ginger and thyme. Whisk the mixture while slowly drizzling the oil into the bowl until combined. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Step 5
In a mixing bowl, add the greens and lightly dress with the citronette. Reserve to the side. Build the salad on a platter for family style service or in low-sided bowls for individual servings. Using a spoon, spread the whipped brie on the bottom of the serving vessel. Lay the sliced citrus atop the brie and sprinkle with the candied pecans and half of the optional pomegranate pips or molasses. Gently pile the dressed lettuces on the top of the brie and pecans and drizzle with additional pips or pomegranate molasses.
Dig In, Buffalo is presented by Orville's
Win a curated gift basket inspired by Dig In, Buffalo! valued at $250 –plus a $250 gift card to Orville’s! Enter now »