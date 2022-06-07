Dig In, Buffalo! Southern Junction’s Texish hot chicken fuses Indian flavors into stellar BBQ

Tucked behind a brick building on Chandler Street, Ryan Fernandez is smoking up one-of-a-kind barbecue that’s “a little bit of Texas, a little bit of India.”

“People are like, ‘Wait, how does that work?’ Honoring Texas cooking techniques and using the spices that my family has been using for generations,” says the chef/owner of Southern Junction Texish Smokehouse, who was born in India and grew up in Dallas. “You get the smoke, you get the spice but it's all in one plate.”

His Texish hot chicken, a sought-after staple, is a product of delicious spontaneity. While wok-frying another dish in coconut oil, inspiration struck Fernandez to try finishing the chickens he was smoking with his neighbors that same way.

“It came out insane. That was kind of that moment where you’re just like this is great, so let’s keep doing it.”

Texish hot chicken

Chicken brine

4 cups lukewarm water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup Diamond kosher salt

2 pods star anise

1/8 cup juniper berries

2 dried red chillies (available at any Indian market)

(available at any Indian market) 1 whole chicken, cut into halves

Chicken marinade

1 cup plain white yogurt

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp. turmeric powder

1 tsp. cayenne powder

5 cloves garlic

1/2 inch piece fresh ginger

Finishing touches

1 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup white onion , sliced

, sliced 1 curry leaves

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp. garam masala

1 pinch fenugreek

Step 1

Combine water, sugar, salt, star anise, juniper and dried chillies into a large container with a lid or a freezer bag, and stir until the sugar and salt dissolve. Add chicken halves to the brine and refrigerate for at least 2 hours but no more than 8.

Step 2

Remove chicken from brine and place in bowl to get ready for marinade.

Blend all the marinade ingredients and pour over chicken. Cover with plastic film and refrigerate for four hours.

Step 3

Set up your smoker or grill for indirect heat. Fire it up until you are maintaining a 300° F temperature in the cooking chamber. I recommend using cherry or hickory wood. You can pick up either at Home Depot.

Shake excess marinade off the chicken and sprinkle your favorite BBQ rub. Place the chicken on your smoker rack with the breast side facing away from the heat source, and smoke for approx. 45 minutes.

Step 4

Remove chicken from smoker and place on cooling rack. Chill in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 5

Take the chicken out of the refrigerator at least 30 minutes prior to finishing it.

In a wok or deep cast iron skillet, heat 1 cup coconut oil to 350° F. Add 1/2 cup white onion, 3 curry leaves, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon of your favorite garam masala, 1 pinch fenugreek and saute for 3 minutes. Add chicken and fry in wok for 5 more minutes.

Remove from walk and top with the onion / spiced coconut oil mixture. Serve hot.