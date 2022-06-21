Dig In, Buffalo! Southern Junction’s fall-off-the-bone ancho maple glazed ribs

When it comes to ribs, Ryan Fernandez of Southern Junction Texish Smokehouse doesn’t mess with a classic.

To achieve a perfectly balanced spicy-sweet combo, he first coats St. Louis-style spareribs in a generous sprinkling of spicy, house-made staple rub – then after a stint in the smoker, the paintbrush comes out to dab on the sweet maple glaze, made with locally sourced maple syrup and ancho chili powder.

“I use a more traditional style BBQ rub. There’s really nothing too complicated in here,” Fernandez says. “Not playing with any Indian flavors on ribs, because if I do that, I’ll probably get kicked out of town. Doesn’t matter if I live here or in the South. Don’t want to mess with that!”

Ancho maple glazed ribs

BBQ rub

1/2 cup paprika

2 tbsp. cayenne

1/4 cup garlic powder

1/4 cup onion powder

2 tbsp. cumin

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. black pepper

Ribs

2 racks St. Louis-style pork spareribs

1 tbsp. ancho chili powder

2 cup high-quality maple syrup

2 tbsp. BBQ rub

Step 1

Make the BBQ rub. Stir all the spices together in a metal bowl.

Step 2

Make the glaze. Whisk ancho chili powder and maple syrup together in a separate bowl.

Step 3

Apply olive oil to both sides of the rib rack. Massage about 3 tbsp. of the rib rub to the top and bottom sides of the rack.

Place ribs, bone side down on the grill. Smoke for at least 3 hours at 250° F.

Step 4

After 3 hours, cover the ribs with foil tightly and smoke for another hour.

Step 5

Remove ribs from the foil and apply the glaze on top side. Move the ribs closer to the fire and cook for about 30 minutes, or until the glaze sets.

Rest your ribs for about 20 minutes, slice and enjoy!

