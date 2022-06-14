Dig In, Buffalo! Smoked & fried cauliflower from Southern Junction

Smokey, crispy and served with a paprika dipping sauce that packs a punch. Ryan Fernandez’s take on cauliflower is “super portable, super crunchy, walk around food.”

Created for the Chandler Street Market, it showcases Southern Junction’s inventive fusion of Ryan’s culinary roots. His take on gobi manchurian — deep-fried cauliflower with a spicy sauce that’s “very traditional south Indian shenanigans” — starts off in the smoker to infuse in a taste of Texas.

The florets are then dredged in a combo of chickpea and rice flour (gluten-free!) and fried to crispy perfection. On the side? Homemade mint vinaigrette and a fiery paprika aioli to strike the perfect palate balance.

Smoked-and-fried cauliflower

Brine

12 cups lukewarm water

1/2 cup kosher salt

1/8 cup sugar

5 cloves garlic , smashed

, smashed 1 whole head cauliflower

Rub & batter

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup of your favorite BBQ rub

1 cup chickpea flour

1/2 cup rice flour

3 cups water

Pinch of BBQ rub

Recommended garnish: Pickled red onion, scallion and cilantro with spicy dipping sauce (recipe below).

Step 1

Combine water, sugar, salt and garlic into a large container with a lid and stir until the sugar and salt dissolve. Add cauliflower to the brine and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours.

Step 2

Remove cauliflower from brine and let dry on a rack for at least 30 minutes.

After the cauliflower has dried, liberally coat the surface with olive oil and apply your favorite BBQ rub.

Step 3

Set up your smoker or grill for indirect heat. Fire it up until you are maintaining a 300° F in the cooking chamber. I recommend using cherry or hickory wood. You can pick up either at Home Depot.

Place cauliflower in a cast-iron skillet inside the smoker. You can also wrap the base of the cauliflower with foil and place inside your smoker or grill. Smoke for approx. 1 hour. Brush with more olive oil at 30 minutes.

Step 4

Remove cauliflower from smoker and place on cooling rack. The cauliflower is done when a knife inserted into the center meets little resistance.

Chill in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 5

Take the cauliflower out of the refrigerator and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Cut into florets.

Combine chickpea flour, rice flour, water and a pinch of BBQ rub. The batter has to be a little thick, so it doesn't fall off the cauliflower florets.

Submerge the cauliflower florets in the dredge.

Step 6

Set up a deep fryer or pot of oil at 350° F. Shake off excess dredge and fry cauliflower until crispy and golden in color.

Let cool off on paper towels, and serve with either salsa or a spicy dipping sauce.

Recommended garnish — pickled red onion, scallion and cilantro.

Homemade paprika ailoi

1 1/2 cups mayo

1/2 cup lemon juice

5 cloves garlic , minced

, minced 1 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. cayenne

Blend all ingredients together. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

