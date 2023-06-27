Looking for the perfect summer side dish? Chef Michael Dimmer, owner of Marble + Rye, has you covered.

This colorful salad combines the freshness of raw cucumber and cabbage with the zip of chili oil and a one-two punch of flavor from raw ginger and garlic. Add in crispy broad beans and peanuts, mix and serve, and you have the perfect summertime bite.

Dimmer says the crux of the dish is the chili oil, so embrace the spice.

"It has this sort of mouth-coating, tingling sensation that really makes your tongue buzz," he says. "The chili oil does pack quite a bit of heat, but the cucumber and everything else really balances it out."

Spicy Cucumber Salad

1 English cucumber , large

, large ¼ head green or red cabbage

3 cloves garlic , minced

, minced 1 medium piece of fresh ginger , minced

, minced 2 oz. rice wine vinegar

2 oz. chili oil

3 oz. roasted peanuts

3 oz. crispy broad beans

.5 oz salt

Garnish

1 small bunch cilantro , leaves and stems

, leaves and stems .5 oz sesame seeds, toasted

Step 1: Prep the vegetables

Peel the English cucumber and dice into ½ inch cubes, then place in mixing bowl.

Shave cabbage as thin as possible, remembering to remove its core beforehand to avoid bitterness and allow for even shaving thickness. Add to bowl with cucumbers.

Step 2: Assemble the salad

Add all other ingredients (except for the garnish) and mix well, then allow to sit for 2 minutes. This time will allow for everything to soften slightly and meld the flavors together.

Place salad in a serving bowl and top with toasted sesame seeds and cilantro. Serve and enjoy!

