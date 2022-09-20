Dig In, Buffalo! Lloyd tricked out nachos with smoky braised beef

A staple from its food truck days, Lloyd’s Tricked Out Nachos are made entirely from scratch, every cravable bite.

This masterpiece of layering starts with a mound of fresh-made tortilla chips and queso and crowned with the meat of your choice — and ours is the braised beef, which Lloyd sources from Rosenkrans Farm in Auburn, NY.

Chris Dorsaneo, executive chef/co-owner of Lloyd, shares the recipe for this low-and-slow savory star. “You know it’s ready to come out of the oven when it’s essentially falling apart.”

Lloyd braised beef

5 lbs. beef chuck , cut into 3-inch cubes

, cut into 3-inch cubes 8 oz. tomato paste

1 cup onion , diced

, diced 2 oz. dried, whole ancho chiles

2 tsp. Mexican oregano

1 tbsp. cumin

2 bay leaves

12-20 (2 oz.) garlic cloves

1½ tbsp. kosher salt

1½ tsp. ground black pepper

1½ quarts water

Step 1

Preheat a griddle or pan until smoking hot. Coat with canola oil. Sear the beef chunk pieces, cooking until you get a hard sear on all sides.

Place the seared beef into a Dutch oven or oven-safe dish.

Step 2

Pull stems and seeds from ancho chiles, then toast on hot griddle for about 2-3 minutes. Chiles should be fragrant and brittle, but not burnt.

Step 3

Add all ingredients to the Dutch oven or dish and toss gently to start to dissolve tomato paste. Cover beef ¾ fully with water. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and foil.

Step 4

Braise at 220° for 8 hours, or until meat reads 195° and is shreddable. Remove the pan from the oven and let cool.

Step 5

Pull beef out into a separate container and shred lightly.

Blend reserved liquid with immersion blender until completely smooth. Pour as much blended liquid over shredded beef as you like and serve!

