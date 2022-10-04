Dig In, Buffalo! Lloyd Skinny Thai tacos with Thai peanut sauce

The “underdog of the taco spread” at Lloyd, the Skinny Thai nestles fried, firm tofu, peanut sauce and pickled vegetables into a house-made corn tortilla.
Here, Executive Chef/Co-Owner Chris Dorsaneo shares his recipe for the flavor-packed peanut sauce, inspired by his time at culinary school in Hawaii.
“This thing is dynamite. I could drink a gallon of it,” he says. “It can be served on chicken. It can be served over a cold noodle salad. It can be served as a salad dressing. It really pairs well with a lot of different things.”
Lloyd Thai peanut sauce
Recipe yields | 2 cups
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ oz. ginger, chopped
- ¾ cup rice wine vinegar
- 1½ cups peanut butter
- 3 oz. (6 tbsp.) granulated white sugar
- ¾ cup sweet Thai chili sauce
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1½ tbsp. Sambal
- 1½ tbsp. sesame oil
- 5 tbsp. canola oil
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp. cilantro, chopped
- ¼ cup water
Step 1
To a blender or food processor, add water, garlic, ginger and vinegar. Blend until pureed.
Step 2
Add all remaining ingredients except cilantro and scallion and blend again until smooth.
Step 3
Hand chop the cilantro, and slice the scallions as thin as possible. (Do not blend in the food processor! It will create a slimy, stringy texture.)
Step 4
In a bowl, mix the prepared peanut sauce with the cilantro and scallions. Add a little more water if it’s too thick — and know the sauce will thicken as it sits in the refrigerator.