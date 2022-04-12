Dig In, Buffalo! Level up brunch with this crazy good breakfast sandwich

One of Britesmith Brewing’s most popular weekend brunch items is its breakfast sandwich.

Hot egg and cheese sandwiches have become a ubiquitous last-minute breakfast for people on the go every day of the week. Tepid in temperature, flavor and texture, most are an approximation, really, a fast-food version that pales when compared to the real deal. That’s especially true when the real deal comes on an English muffin handmade and baked in Britesmith’s woodfired oven.

Ross Warhol, the restaurant’s executive chef and partner, begins with a warm English muffin as one of the key elements and adds a perfectly cooked over-easy egg and his signature burger sauce. The remaining ingredients for the restaurant's ever-changing brunch special are based on what’s in season and the chef’s whim. Here, Warhol’s crafts one that features house-made corned beef, slices of Swiss American cheese and soft savoy cabbage braised in butter with a little apple cider vinegar for kick.

The basic components of this breakfast handheld can be replicated at home, but adding a selection of meats, cheeses and vegetables allows the home cook to customize each sandwich to their taste.

If it ain’t broke …

Warhol applies his Excellence in Baking and Pastry Award from CIA to the Britesmith menu when it makes sense – which means baking, among other things, fresh English muffins. But he admits that using a brand name store bought english muffin at home can render perfectly delicious results. We recommend seeking out the “king size” variation, as it is better suited to a breakfast sandwich with heft.

Laying the foundation

This recipe is largely an assemblage of various pre-prepared items, so setting up an ample and efficient work area will allow you to piece each sandwich together quickly, so its components maintain their temperature.

Globe trekker

Today Chef Warhol’s take on the breakfast sandwich is conjuring St. Pat’s Day parade vibes with its corned beef and slow braised cabbage, but you can jazz this quality breakfast sandwich up with whatever strikes your fancy. Try using pepper jack with crispy bacon and baby spinach that’s been wilted in a hot pan with garlic. A swipe of soft chèvre with a veggie sausage patty and some crispy roasted kale is a flavorful and lighter alternative. Or lean into the drive-thru vibe by dropping the vegetable altogether and adding classic breakfast sausage and American cheese. So many options, so few weekend mornings!

Corned Beef & Cabbage Breakfast Sandwich

Serves 4

Sauce

½ cup high-quality mayonnaise

2 tbsp. ketchup

1 ½ tsp. sriracha

2 tsp. yellow mustard

½ tbsp. minced pickle or relish

¼ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp. garlic powder

Salt to taste

Sandwich

4 jumbo English muffins

1 tsp. butter, unsalted

4 portions of butter-braised cabbage

4 portions of corned beef

4 portions of sliced Swiss American cheese

4 portions over easy or scrambled eggs

Step 1

In a medium mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the sauce. Combine thoroughly. If refrigerating for later use, place in an airtight container for up to 7 days.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°.

Over medium heat, warm a large sauté pan on the stove. Add half the butter and move it around the pan before adding the English muffins. Toast both sides of each muffin quickly in the hot pan. Remove each muffin to a baking sheet, splitting it in half.

Step 3

On the bottom half of each muffin, spread approximately two tablespoons of burger sauce to the muffin’s edges. Place a small amount of your softened vegetables on top of that. Now add the meat and cheese. Place the tray in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

Step 4

While the muffins are in the oven, cook your eggs.

Remove the tray from the oven once the cheese is melted. Add a single portion of eggs to each sandwich before placing the warm English muffin tops on each sandwich. Serve immediately.

