Dig In, Buffalo! Homey chicken paprikash, just like grandma makes

Step 3

Prepare the nokedli. In a large mixing bowl, whip the egg with water/stock, mustard powder, melted butter/chicken fat, salt and pepper. Add the flour and mix the dough with a wooden spoon until it comes together and illustrates some elasticity. Pat the dough into a ball and wrap it in plastic film before setting it aside to rest for 15 minutes.

Step 4

Set up a sheet pan lined with paper towels near the stovetop. Heat a large skillet on the stove. Once it’s hot, add neutral oil to the pan. Using tongs, sear the chicken in batches. This creates a crisp crust – but is not intended to cook the chicken through to the bone. Once the pieces are crisp and golden brown, place the chicken on the lined sheet pan to drain excess oil.

When all eight pieces are done, transfer to the casserole dish, laying onto the sauce in a single layer. Cover the casserole with foil, tenting it slightly with a fold in the middle so it’s doesn’t stick to the chicken. Place the dish in the oven on the middle rack and bake for 30-40 minutes.

Step 5