Dig In, Buffalo! Green Hornet, the Lloyd mezcal cocktail with tomatillo shrub

Lloyd doesn't just put it's scratch-made spin on its food menu — it's also mixing up cocktails featuring house-made ingredients, like the Green Hornet.

For this year-round bar staple, mezcal is mixed with lemon juice, honey syrup and Tommy shrub, a Lloyd concoction that brings both an earthy balance and kick of heat to the drink. Created by simply blending ingredients together, no cooking required, this rich green shrub spotlight the tart-sweet tomatillos.

“I’d put this toe to toe with almost any drink in Buffalo,” says Robert Romanillos, former general manager of the North Buffalo spot.

Lloyd Green Hornet cocktail

1.5 oz. mezcal

1 oz. honey syrup (equal parts honey and water)

(equal parts honey and water) 0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.75 oz. Tommy shrub (recipe below)

(recipe below) 1 cucumber strip, for garnish

for garnish Cracked pink peppercorns , for garnish

, for garnish Collins glass

Step 1

Pour all ingredients except garnishes into a shaker. Fill with ice, shake and strain into Collins glass.

Step 2

Use peeler to strip a long piece of cucumber to wrap inside the glass. Crack pink peppercorns over top and serve.

Lloyd’s Tommy Shrub

Makes: 650 ml (about 22 ounces) | Shelf Life: 1 Week

16 oz. tomatillos

3 oz. cilantro

3 oz. jalapenos (adjust based on desired heat)

(adjust based on desired heat) 3 oz. agave

4 oz. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. kosher salt

4 cups water

Squeeze bottle

Step 1

Remove leaves from the tomatillos, if necessary, then rinse and quarter.

Bring water to a boil. Prepare an ice bath (big bowl filled with ice and water).

Step 2

Once the water is boiling, blanch the cilantro by adding it in for 10 seconds. Remove with tongs and immediately place into ice bath.

Step 3

Add tomatillos, blanched cilantro, jalapenos and agave to a blender and blend until combined.

Strain the mixture into a bowl using a metal strainer. Use a ladle to apply pressure and really extract all the juices.

Step 4

Add the apple cider and salt to tomatillo mixture and stir to combine.

If needed to achieve proper heat level, add 1 oz. of jalapenos then re-blend and strain.

