Dig In, Buffalo! Dazzling elote dip you won’t want to share

Elote is one of the most popular items served by street vendors in Mexico. Typically, it begins with a cob of fresh sweet corn cooked over an open fire before it is doused with lime juice, chili powder, dried cumin, copious amounts of queso fresco and an assortment of “cremas” featuring avocados, fresh cilantro, chile or chipotle flavors.

Dozens of variations of elote exist. Some begin with par-boiling the corn, others head straight for an open flame. Some use cremas made with a sour cream base while others prefer mayonnaise. Some recipes call for additional seasonings, like thyme or even garlic, where others stick to chili powder and cumin.

Chef Ross Warhol’s interpretation of elote for Britesmith Brewing functions as a dip, perfect for sharing. His recipe for Dig In, Buffalo! allows for the use of frozen corn when fresh corn isn’t available, so it can be made in all seasons. The dip can also be prepared ahead in a double or triple portion, suitable for a gathering. Warmed corn tortilla chips are Warhol’s preferred device for ideal elote dip delivery, but chopped fresh vegetables, pita chips or even gluten free crackers are reasonable substitutes.

When summer arrives, remember that sweet corn is one of New York’s most vibrant and delicious crops. Making this recipe with fresh, local corn is the best upgrade of all.

Bold flavor, bold color

Larger batches of quick pickled onions can be stored in pickling liquid in an airtight, refrigerated container for up to two weeks. To preserve their brilliant purple hue, instead of draining the pickling juice off, Warhol suggests carefully transferring the piping hot onions and their liquid to a heatproof bowl sitting in a larger container of ice and bringing the temperature down before discarding the liquid and serving the onions.

Corn shucking 101

Hold the base of the cob against your hip or stomach. Use two hands to grasp the silks protruding from the end of the cob, holding half of the silks in each hand. Using gentle force, pull the husk back toward your body to reveal the cob entirely. Now break the cob off at the end, discarding all the silks and husk along with it. There is one silk for every corn kernel, and they can be pesky to remove via other methods. With this method, trying to grasp as many as possible during the shucking process is helpful.

Corn sans cob

The key to removing kernels from the cob is a steady hand and a worktop that gives you the kind of leverage you need to complete the task safely. Read the directions all the way through, or consult a YouTube tutorial, to make sure you understand the process and set yourself up for success from the jump.

First, shuck the corn using the directions above before discarding the husk and silks. Cut the narrowest end of the cob off so it creates a flat end that can be used as a base.

Rest the cob end, using the flat base you just created, on a cutting board and stabilize the ear by holding the wide end of the cob with one hand. Insert the sharp edge of the knife between the kernels and the cob and move the knife down the length of the ear toward the base and the cutting board. Rotate the cob and repeat.

Warm Elote Dip

Serves 6

Dip

2 tbsps. butter, unsalted

Half a medium yellow onion , diced

, diced 1 poblano pepper , diced

, diced 1½ tsps. garlic , minced

, minced 1 scallion , sliced

, sliced 3 cups corn , frozen and thawed or fresh and cobbed

, frozen and thawed or fresh and cobbed ¼ cup water

2 tbsps. fresh lime juice

6 tbsps. high quality mayonnaise

4 tbsps. sour cream

2 tsps. hot sauce

6 tbsps. cream cheese

¼ cup queso fresco

½ lime , zest only

, zest only Cumin , to taste

, to taste Salt , to taste

, to taste ¼ cup cheddar , shredded

, shredded Tortilla chips, to serve

Quick pickled onions

1 red onion , peeled and very thinly sliced into rings

, peeled and very thinly sliced into rings ½ cup distilled white vinegar

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup water

2 tsps. pickling spice

Garnish with queso fresco, chili powder, cilantro leaves, avocado slices

Step 1

Prepare the pickled onions. Add vinegar, sugar, water and pickling spice to a saucepot. Bring to a low boil over medium heat. Submerge the raw onion rings into the mixture. Return the pot to a boil before removing from heat and covering with a lid. Allow the onions to remain submerged in a covered pot at least 30 minutes before serving.

Step 2

Prepare the dip. Heat a sauce pot over medium low. Add butter. Once the pot is hot, add the onions and peppers with a pinch of salt. Cook on medium low for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions become translucent. Now add minced garlic and scallions and cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Next add the corn and, again stirring frequently, cook until the corn releases its liquid, and that liquid has evaporated from the pan. This requires an additional 6 to 8 minutes of cooking.

Step 3

Preheat broiler to 500°.

Now add the liquid: water, lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream and hot sauce. Turn the heat up a bit and bring the pot to a gentle simmer. Cook for 10 minutes until the mixture reduces slightly. Add the cream cheese and stir until fully combined.

Step 4

Remove the pot from the heat and stir in crumbled queso fresco and lime zest. Season to taste with cumin and salt.

Layer half the mixture into a greased baking dish intended for high heat. Sprinkle evenly with shredded cheddar and top with the remaining mixture. Place under broiler in oven for 3 minutes or until the top is melted and browning at the edges.

Step 5

Strain the pickling liquid from the onion rings and drain the onions on paper towels.

In addition to pickled onions, you can garnish elote dip with additional lime zest and queso fresco, chili powder, and fresh cilantro leaves.

Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.

