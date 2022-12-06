Dig In, Buffalo! Daniela’s sausage and rapini lasagna with besciamella

At Daniela, you’ll find many of your classic Italian favorites—but usually with a twist that makes them stand out from the usual. That holds true of this sausage and rapini lasagna with white besiamella (bechamel) sauce.

Owner Daniela Kayser explains that all true traditional Italian lasagnas incorporate a bechiamella, but in this one, it’s a star ingredient.

Broccoli rabe adds a slightly bitter note that—especially combined with seasoned pork sausage and a generous seasoning of red pepper flakes and garlic—cuts through the cheese and creamy sauce for a slight kick.

Besciamella (bechamel sauce)

11 tbsp. (around 1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 quarts milk

Pinch of salt

Fresh nutmeg, to taste

Step 1

Heat milk and nutmeg in a separate pot until warm. Do not boil!

Step 2

In another pot, melt butter. Add flour and whisk quickly until mixture is smooth. Once the flour-butter mixture (roux) has a golden color, add a ladle of the warm milk, whisking to ensure no lumps. Slowly add the rest of the milk on low heat, whisking throughout.

Step 3

Whisk constantly until the mixture thickens. The besciamella is done once the sauce sticks to the back of the spoon.

