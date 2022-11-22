Dig In, Buffalo! Daniela’s Pinsa Romana with ‘nduja sausage & roasted eggplant

It’s well known that Buffalo’s a pizza town—everyone has their favorite spot. But there’s another option you should know about: the Pinsa Romana at Daniela’s. It’s straight from the Old World, an authentic taste of Italy.

The light, delicate cloud of pinsa dough is a labor of love, requiring just the right pinching, handling and timing to come out perfectly. “It’s like a little living, breathing thing,” says owner Daniela Kayser.

Of the seven Pinsa Romana featured on her menu, the ‘NDUJA & Melanzane holds a special place for Daniela. It features ‘nduja, a spicy sausage spread that is a specialty from Calabria in southern Italy—Daniela’s ancestral home. She pairs this signature ingredient with ribbons of roasted eggplant (melanzane) and the perfect balance of simple tomato sauce and mozzarella for a heavenly bite.

Daniela’s thin-sliced roasted eggplant

One eggplant

Olive oil

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Pinch of garlic powder

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Slice the stem end off of the eggplant, then slice the eggplant lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick pieces.

Step 2

Lay out the slices on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Drizzle olive oil on each one and season with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Step 3

Roast in the oven until golden brown.

